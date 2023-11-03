‘Echo’ Reveals Vincent D’Onofrio’s Return as Wilson Fisk in Violent First Trailer (VIDEO)

Disney+‘s latest Marvel series has a premiere date and trailer as the streamer unveiled a first look at Echo, which tells the story of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), first introduced in 2021’s Hawkeye. Set to premiere Wednesday, January 10, 2024 on the streamer, Echo‘s trailer teases a mirroring between Maya and her “uncle” Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio).

As one of Disney+’s first Marvel originals to be rated TV-MA, the violence and action are ramped up greatly in the fast-paced sneak peek. As the logline for Echo teases, no bad deed goes unpunished. Pursued by Wilson Fisk’s criminal empire, Maya Lopez goes on the run and her journey brings her home.

While there, she must confront her own family and legacy, across five hour-long episodes that will drop on Disney+ and Hulu at the same time on January 10. Episodes will be streamable on Disney+ indefinitely, but will only be viewable on Hulu through April 9. This forthcoming series also marks Marvel Studios’ first full-season drop on Disney+, making for a perfect binge.

As seen in the trailer, above, most of the plot appears to focus around Maya and Wilson, flashing back to her childhood as well as her life at home, all of which offer glimpses at the rest of the show’s cast made up of fantastic performers. Joining Cox and D’Onofrio in the series are Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, and Cody Lightning.

The episodes are directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie. The show’s executive-produced by Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin, Marion Dayre, and Sydney Freeland, while Jennifer L. Booth and Amy Rardin co-executive produce.

Don’t miss it for yourself, check out the intriguing trailer, above, and tune into Echo when it drops in the new year.

Echo, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 10, 2024, Disney+ and Hulu