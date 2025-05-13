Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is quickly taking shape at Disney+ after Season 1’s stellar return, and some familiar faces are already gearing up to reappear as Krysten Ritter prepares to reprise her role as Jessica Jones.

Along with Ritter’s exciting casting news, fans are sure to get excited over other previously released details surrounding the upcoming season. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about what’s on the horizon, ranging from additional casting info, potential plotlines, and much more. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more details as they emerge.

Who stars in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Charlie Cox will reprise his leading role as Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again with Vincent D’Onofrio‘s Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin. Additionally, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, and Elden Henson are all confirmed to play roles in Season 2, reprising their parts as Karen Page, Benjamin Pointdexter, and Foggy Nelson. We also anticipate the return of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blake, Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn, Nikki M. James as Kirsten Mcduffie, and Arty Froushan as Buck Cashman.

As mentioned above, Krysten Ritter will reprise her role as Jessica Jones, who appeared in her own series on Netflix and crossed paths with Daredevil in The Defenders. Ritter was in attendance at Disney’s Upfront presentation in New York City on May 13 to help make the announcement. According to Deadline, she said, “It is so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons, and The Defenders, and now joining the MCU. I am so excited to bring back this iconic character. Without giving too much away… there’s much in store for Jessica Jones – this is going to be an incredible season.”

What will Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 be about?

As viewers saw in Daredevil: Born Again‘s Season 1 finale, Wilson Fisk used his mayoral power to enact martial law amid a coordinated blackout in New York City. Ultimately, he’d outlawed vigilantism and set up a task force to do his bidding, while also infiltrating the police force as a means of getting away with criminal pursuits, the biggest one being control over Red Hook, a free port that would allow Vanessa to trade art and acquire goods without taxation or penalties. Realizing what Fisk was doing, Matt turned to his friend Karen Page to help recruit a potential army to combat the mayor’s pursuits.

While there is no official logline for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, showrunner Dario Scardapane told TV Insider following the Season 1 finale, “If Season 1 was Daredevil struggling to bust out of Matt, and the season ended with a balance between the two of them, what does that mean going forward in a city where being a vigilante is a capital crime? So I think it is a resistance story in Season 2, and I’m not saying anything that wasn’t said at the end of Season 1. So there are a lot of promises in the last three or four minutes of Season 1, and that’s intentional.” Perhaps Jessica Jones will be among Matt’s army for the resistance? It wouldn’t be surprising, but only time will tell.

When will Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premiere?

Daredevil: Born Again‘s Season 2 premiere hasn’t been announced, but considering the series has been filming around New York City since Season 1 concluded, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a 2026 arrival. Stay tuned for any updates in the months ahead.

Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Disney+