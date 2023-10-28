‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Reboot Gets New Showrunner, Directors After Creative Overhaul

The Man Without Fear is getting ever nearer to his TV comeback: Marvel Studios has enlisted a new showrunner and two new directors for Daredevil: Born Again, a reboot of Netflix’s Marvel Television series Daredevil.

Dario Scardapane, an alum of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the Marvel Television series The Punisher, is the Disney+ series’ new showrunner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead — who went from teaming up on indie thrillers to helming episodes of Loki Season 2 — will co-direct the remaining episodes of season 1, the outlet adds.

Marvel Studios announced Daredevil: Born Again in July 2022, more than three years after Netflix canceled Daredevil following a three-season run. The reboot brings Charlie Cox back to play the title character, a blind Hell’s Kitchen lawyer by day and a superhero by night, while Vincent D’Onofrio reprises his part as the villain Kingpin.

After production on the series paused for the writers strike this June, Marvel executives reviewed the episodes that had been shot so far — fewer than half of Season 1’s 18-episode order — and determined that the show wasn’t working, THR reported earlier this month.

And so Marvel let go of head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman and the directors who’d been tapped for the rest of the season, which has tentatively been scheduled to debut in spring 2024. THR added that Corman and Ord’s version of the show was more of a legal procedural than the action-packed Netflix series and that Cox didn’t even get into Daredevil’s costume until the fourth episode.

D’Onofrio addressed the overhaul on X. “We are going to bring forward the best series we can,” he wrote, per Variety. “One we can be proud of. Have some trust, my friend, trust.”

The Law & Order: Criminal Intent vet also told fans that “every cool project” on his filmography has “evolved constantly” from pre- to post-production. “It’s just reported on these days as if it’s big news,” he added. “It’s not. It’s a bunch of creatives doing their best to get it right. It’s a constant in this business. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Frankly, I’d be worried if we were settling for less.”

