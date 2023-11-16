HGTV ‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Reveals Diet Secrets of His 95-Pound Weight Loss

Ben Napier has opened up about his body transformation, revealing what triggered him to start losing weight and how he managed to shed 95 pounds.

The HGTV star, who appears alongside his wife, Erin Napier, on the hit renovation series Home Town, spoke with Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith about his weight loss, telling her, “We’re all trying to be healthier and trying to live better and trying to live longer.”

“I started just… I needed to take some weight off,” he shared. “And then we did an interview… and my shirt wouldn’t stay buttoned, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a bad look. That is a bad thing.’ I was already working [on my weight], and then that jumpstarted it.”

Erin had previously posted about Ben’s transformation back in July, revealing that he started to get serious about his health ahead of his shoulder surgery in 2022. Before the surgery, Ben’s doctor wanted to put him on blood pressure medication, which became another indication that he needed to drop some weight.

“I was like, ‘I’m too young.’ At the time, I wasn’t even 40,” Ben explained. “So I said, ‘Let me see if we can drop [my blood pressure] by losing weight.'”

Ben built his own home gym in his backyard and started shedding the pounds and decreasing his blood pressure.

“His blood pressure is perfect,” Erin said. “It is the sexiest thing.”

Erin also explained how Ben changed his diet, revealing, “I only eat ‘girl dinner,’ which is basically crackers for two meals a day. I just crave crackers and maybe a little cheese, charcuterie, a little fruit, maybe a crunchy carrot. Ben just basically adopted eating the way I was eating.”

“He has one big meal,” she continued. “He eats a good, healthy, big lunch… Last night, for supper, he ate some dates. He’s obsessed with dates.”

“I want him to live forever. That’s what I care about,” the HGTV reality star added.

Ben started getting serious about his weight loss in 2018 after the birth of his and Erin’s first daughter, Helen. He ended up dropping 55lbs over the course of a year. The couple welcomed a second daughter, Mae, on May 28, 2021.

“Helen is in kindergarten. We are reading, which has been the most amazing thing,” Ben shared, while Erin said of their youngest, “Baby Mae is just becoming such a lovebug. She’s getting very articulate now.”

Home Town debuted on January 24, 2016, and follows Ben and Erin as they restore Southern homes in Laurel, Mississippi. A spin-off, Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, premiered on Discovery+ on January 4, 2021, followed by a second spin-off, Home Town Takeover, on May 2, 2021.

“My very favorite thing about what we’ve gotten to do over the last seven years is that our girls will always have this,” Erin stated. “Someday we won’t be here, but they’ll have this. They’ll get to be with us, and hear us, and learn our story and why we love this town so much. They’ll have that and I feel so lucky that they’ll have that.”