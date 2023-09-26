Erin Napier Shows Off Husband Ben’s Body Transformation After Huge Weight Loss

HGTV‘s Home Town star Erin Napier is celebrating her husband Ben‘s 40th birthday with a heartfelt message and a shirtless pic, showing off the renovator’s impressive body transformation.

Erin took to Instagram on Sunday, September 24, where she wrote a sweet tribute to her hubby, Ben, and her father, Phil, who recently celebrated his 70th birthday.

She shared two photos alongside the message, the first showing Ben and Phil holding a birthday cake adorned with the numbers “70” and “40.” The second snap was Ben showing off his upper body in a gym mirror selfie.

“Lordy lordy, Big Ben is 40! He and my daddy both had milestone birthdays this week!” Erin wrote. “I want to be like you, @scotsman.co: never looking back or feeling sad about our youth getting further away, but always feeling so grateful for right now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier)

She continued, “You’ve worked so hard this year to rehab your shoulder and transformed yourself in the process. The girls and I are so thankful for you. Here’s to 50 more birthdays together. I love you!”

Erin had previously posted about Ben’s transformation back in July, revealing that he started to get serious about his health last year ahead of his shoulder surgery. Before the surgery in March, Ben focused on getting fit by building a home gym in his backyard.

After the birth of their first daughter, Helen, in 2018, Ben became committed to losing weight and dropped 55lbs over the course of a year.

“Bringing Helen home and getting to experience those first few weeks with her and seeing how fast things change with children, it got my attention. She was different every day, and I want to experience as much of her life as possible. I want a long life so I can be there for Erin and Helen,” he told Today at the time.

He also revealed his family has a history of health problems, including his father, who had to have emergency bypass surgery one month before his 60th birthday.

“Although I have made efforts to eat healthy and to exercise, it never seemed more real until I held this blue-eyed girl that is equal parts Erin and me and a whole lot more than I deserve in my arms,” he shared. “I never want to leave her side, which means taking care of my heart has to be a major priority.”

Ben and Erin welcomed a second daughter, Mae, on May 28, 2021, and since then, Ben has continued to focus on his health.