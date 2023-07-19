HGTV ‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Details His Incredible Weight Loss

Ben Napier, the star of HGTV‘s Home Town, has undergone an impressive body transformation as he “got hardcore” about his health and fitness over the past year.

His wife and co-star Erin Napier shared her husband’s incredible weight loss journey in an Instagram video on Monday, July 17, which showed a slimmed-down Ben wearing a button-down shirt and chinos. Erin also revealed that Ben started getting serious about his health last year ahead of his shoulder surgery.

Tagging her partner, Erin captioned the post, “@scotsman.co got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in March so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP [blood pressure]…. mission accomplished.”

Ben commented on the video, “What ya think, @people? Can I make the top 50 again? That’s my real motivation,” referencing his spot in People‘s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive issue.

Before the surgery in March, Ben focused on getting fit, even building a home gym in his backyard. In early March, Erin shared a sweet photo of Ben in his gym with his two daughters, Helen, 5, and Mae, 2.

“Somehow despite having a torn rotator cuff and us barging in and slowing him down daily, @scotsman.co has been building a gym in the barn and lost many lbs. and holy smokes what a babe with good blood pressure,” Erin wrote alongside the pic.

Erin posted an update after the surgery, with a photo of Ben with his arm in a sling while surrounded by cushions and stuffed toys. In the caption, she revealed that her husband had “a rotator cuff repaired, bone spur shaved off, and cartilage trimmed.”

In an episode of Home Town in January 2022, Ben touched on his physical well-being and how he wanted to get healthier for the sake of his children.

“I’ve got two daughters,” he said in the episode. “I am getting older. I’m trying to take a little bit better care of myself.”