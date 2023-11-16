See How ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Fans Reacted After Macaulay Culkin Competes on Show

Records were broken on Wednesday’s (November 15) episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!, which saw a three-way showdown between Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch and WWE superstar Becky Lynch.

Fans were smitten with Culkin, who had an impressive performance across the episode but lost by just $1 to Dratch in Final Jeopardy! The former child star looked fresh, rocking a beard and stylish haircut, which had some viewers drooling.

“Watching Celebrity Jeopardy and drooling over how healthy and gorgeous Macaulay Culkin is… what?! I hope he wins,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“I’m always taken aback when I see that Macaulay Culkin isn’t little Kevin McCallister anymore. I’m feeling old watching,” said another.

“Did not recognize #MacaulyCulkin on #Jeopardy tonight. He looks great!” added another viewer.

“I’m sitting here watching celebrity jeopardy, because I’m 75 years old, and Macaulay Culkin is on. And b***h he look GOOD!” said another.

The episode was a two-horse race between Culkin and Dratch, who both left Lynch in the dust.

While she might be a champion in the ring and one of the best pro wrestlers in the world, Lynch proved to be lacking in the trivia department. In fact, Lynch set a new Jeopardy! record, becoming the first known player in the show’s history (both regular and celebrity editions) to go through the first 60 clues of a game with zero correct responses.

Yes, this is believed to the first instance of a player giving 0 correct responses through 60 clues. #Jeopardy #CelebrityJeopardy https://t.co/KVPaVyQWxR — The Jeopardy! Fan (@_thejeopardyfan) November 16, 2023

While she did manage to get two correct answers in the Triple Jeopardy! round, she was still at a deficit heading into Final Jeopardy! However, as the game was for charity, host Ken Jennings revealed that Lynch would be given $500 to play in the final round, which each contestant got correct.

Dratch, best known for her SNL character Debbie Downer, went into Final Jeopardy! with $23,000, with Culkin not too far behind at $16,800.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The category was “Artists,” and the clue read, “Exhumed in 2017 to settle a paternity suit, his mustache had “preserved its classic 10-past-10 position,” according to the Spanish press.

Everyone answered correctly with Salvador Dali, with Culkin wagering his entire $16,800 to give him a total of $33,600. And, for a moment, it looked like this would be enough to give the reclusive star the win as Dratch fretted over her wager.

“I think I messed up my math,” Dratch said as she revealed her amount.

Luckily for her, her math was on point. “You wagered $10,601, which will give you… $33,601!” Jennings announced as the studio audience cheered.

Dratch will now move on to the Celebrity Jeopardy! semi-finals. Already qualified for the semis are Mira Sorvino, Dule Hill, Steven Weber, Katie Nolan, Lisa Ann Walter, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.