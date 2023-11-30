Meet Fictional Soap Stars of ‘Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas’

In this hoot of a holiday flick, five 1980s bombshells play alums of a long-running soap, The Great Lakes, who reunite for a live Christmas finale. Naturally, the women have enough secrets among them to fill Santa’s sack!

Let’s meet these colorful characters (above, from left):



LAUREN EWING (Linda Gray, Dallas) “Everyone thinks I’m so damn good all the time,” confesses the junk food-loving Lauren of her second act as a lifestyle guru. “I don’t know how Gwyneth Paltrow does it!”

DANA CUNNINGHAM (Donna Mills, Knots Landing) Now a sitcom mom, she’s yet to make amends to ex-bestie Juliette after abruptly leaving the soap back in the day. Not that she hasn’t tried: “When I thought the world was going to end in Y2K,” Dana says, “I reached out to her, and she never called me back.”

LILY MARLOWE (Loni Anderson, WKRP in Cincinnati) After replacing Dana on Great Lakes, Lily never again found a role to win her acclaim. “What do I have to show for [my career]? An arc on For the People—Shonda Rhimes’ only flop!”

JULIETTE MATHESON (Nicollette Sheridan, Knots Landing) “She left me for L.A.,” the party girl turned fashion mogul recalls of Dana’s betrayal. Will their feud derail the entire event?

MARGEAUX ROBERTS (Morgan Fairchild, Flamingo Road) “Fasten your face-lifts, ladies, it’s gonna be a bumpy weekend!” The sassy grande dame of Great Lakes sees the Juliette-Dana beef as the perfect escape from her own domestic drama.

