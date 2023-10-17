It’s that wonderful time of the year again: holiday movies!

Lifetime is the latest to announce its full slate for this season, and It’s a Wonderful Lifetime 2023 movies include some familiar faces, a reunion of divas, and more. In fact, Lifetime even has a thriller with some holiday flavor to it on LMN! It all begins on Saturday, November 18, with 12 new films.

Highlights include: Tia Mowry, Buddy Valastro, and Luke Humphrey in Yes, Chef! Christmas; Jana Kramer, Adam Senn, and Max Ehrich in A Cowboy Christmas Romance, written by Sarah Drew; Tatyana Ali and Jesse Kove in The Holiday Proposal Plan; Teri Hatcher in Christmas at the Chalet; and Vivica A. Fox and Jackée Harry in A Christmas Intern. Already announced was Ladies of the ‘80s: A Divas Christmas, starring Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills, and Nicollette Sheridan, which will feature new original music from Tiffany for the theme song. (Harry and Ali both perform original songs in their films, and Ehrich has new music in his.)

Plus, through January 1, 2024 and with special holiday-themed playlists through the holiday season, Lifetime will present 60 holiday titles on its website and app, as well as its video-on-demand (VOD) partners. New movies will also be available the day after premiere on TVE/VOD, and Lifetime Movie Club will offer 44 library titles, beginning on October 20, to stream commercial-free. Holiday Movie Favorites By Lifetime (FAST Channel) kicks off on November 1 with library titles that will air throughout the holiday season.

Scroll down for a look at the full slate, including air dates, cast, and synopses. Plus, check out our printable holiday movie schedule here!