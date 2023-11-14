‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Casting Update as Production Is Set to Start Early Next Year

With the SAG-AFTRA officially over, Mike White‘s The White Lotus is wasting no time in getting back up and running, with the hit HBO series reportedly scheduled to begin filming in February.

As reported by Deadline, the Emmy-winning anthology series started casting for its upcoming third season on November 9, the very day the actors’ strike ended. Sources have also told the publication that the show is tentatively slated to begin production in Thailand in February of next year.

There are currently 13 roles up for grabs for the upcoming season, nine of them series regulars ranging from the age of 18 to 80. According to Deadline, some of the roles include a patriarch, a corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a misfit, and a yogi.

The dark comedy-drama follows the dysfunctional guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain and is known for its multi-generational ensemble cast. Actors that have appeared in the show include Jennifer Coolidge (Seasons 1 & 2), Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Aubrey Plaza, Sydney Sweeney, F. Murray Abraham, and more.

While casting is ongoing, it was previously reported that Season 1 cast member Natasha Rothwell will reprise her role as White Lotus employee Belinda Lindsey for the third season. The last time fans saw Belinda, she was working at the Hawaii resort and putting up with Coolidge’s needy Tanya McQuoid.

Season 3 is set to take place in Thailand, according to Variety, though it has yet to be officially confirmed by HBO. It was initially rumored to be filming in Japan, but according to IndieWire, the production received millions of dollars in incentives to film in Thailand instead.

“I’m seriously finishing scripts,” White told Entertainment Weekly last week regarding the third season. “It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus. It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing … I’m super excited about the content of the season.”