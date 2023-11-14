There’s no bacon in Rick’s (Zachary Knighton) immediate future, but he can watch Katsumoto (Tim Kang) feast on his in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the November 15 episode of Magnum P.I.

“Is there a reason you’re eyeing my breakfast like a rabid mongoose?” Katsumoto asks as he sits at the bar eating. “Oh, sorry, I’m on a crash diet,” Rick explains as he drinks a kale and cucumber smoothie. “You know, I’ve got the Marine Corps Ball tonight, so I got a few extra pounds to shed before I can fit into those Blues.”

Katsumoto blames the “dreaded baby weight,” but Rick insists that’s not it … at first. “Suzy took the uniform to a new dry cleaner. I’m sure the dry cleaner shrunk the uniform,” he says before admitting, “You’re right, it is the baby weight.” And that’s when he focuses on Katsumoto’s bacon and asks if he’s enjoying it. “Almost as much as I’m enjoying your pain,” the detective tells him.

When TC (Stephen Hill) joins them, Rick offers him some of his smoothie before commenting that he guesses the other man won’t have trouble fitting into his Blues. But then TC surprises Rick with his plans for the night. Can Rick change his mind? Watch the full clip above.

In this week’s episode, titled “Run With the Devil,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) agree to help a teenage Amish boy who has traveled to Hawaii in search of his runaway sister. Plus, Rick sets out to find TC a date to the Marine Corps Ball.

Magnum P.I. is heading for its series finale, in the middle of airing its last 10 episodes on NBC. “There are certainly a couple of loose ends that would have been picked up in a Season 6, but there’s no major cliffhanger. No one gets shot or blown up. So I do think the finale works as a series finale,” showrunner Eric Guggenheim told TV Insider of the last episode. “Is it how I would’ve chosen to end the series? No, but I do think it works.”

