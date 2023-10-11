‘Magnum P.I.’ Boss Gives Update on Chance of Show Being Saved Again

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins in 'Magnum P.I.' - Season 5
Zack Dougan/NBC

Magnum P.I.

 More

Magnum P.I. fans have seen their show saved once before; it aired four seasons on CBS before being canceled, then NBC picked it up for 20 more episodes. Now, however, we’re in the final stretch of 10 episodes, airing Wednesdays.

When the fourth season ended, viewers needed more: Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) finally addressed their feelings for one another and kissed. So how will fans feel at the end of Season 5 and what is, at least at this point, set to be the series finale?

“There are certainly a couple of loose ends that would have been picked up in a Season 6, but there’s no major cliffhanger. No one gets shot or blown up. So I do think the finale works as a series finale,” showrunner Eric Guggenheim tells TV Insider. “Is it how I would’ve chosen to end the series? No, but I do think it works.”

Given that it has already been saved once before, it’s hard not to hope that the same can happen again, or that somehow, we could see more of these characters in the future.

'Magnum P.I.' Boss Warns Magnum & Higgins 'May Not Be As in Sync As They Thought'
Related

'Magnum P.I.' Boss Warns Magnum & Higgins 'May Not Be As in Sync As They Thought'

“I think anything is possible. In recent years, so many shows have gotten canceled and uncanceled, or renewed and then canceled, or canceled and then revived on a different network or on a streaming platform. And we’ve obviously seen countless revivals,” Guggenheim points out.

“For now though, I’m just hoping that fans will enjoy these 10 episodes. This season was for them,” he continues. “Also, now that we finally have a streaming deal in place through Freevee, I’m really hoping new viewers will discover the show.” (The first four seasons became available for streaming on Amazon’s free platform on September 1, just in time for its return for its final episodes on NBC on October 4.)

Magnum P.I., Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC

Magnum P.I. (2018) - NBC

Magnum P.I. (2018) where to stream

Magnum P.I. (2018)

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Vanna White, Maggie Sajak, and Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune'
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Touts Maggie Sajak to Replace Her on Show
Savannah Chrisley at Special Forces premiere
2
Savannah Chrisley Says ‘Multiple Networks’ Are Vying for Family’s New Reality Show
Jeopardy October 10 2023 Robert Kaine, Joe Velasco, Morgan Briles
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Wows Ken Jennings With Unusual Choice of Attire
Jason Mraz on Dancing With The Stars
4
‘Dancing with the Stars’: Who Got Eliminated on Motown Night?
The cast of Paramount+'s 'Frasier' revival
5
Kelsey Grammer Reveals How ‘Frasier’ Revival Pays Tribute to Niles, Daphne & Martin