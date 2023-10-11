Magnum P.I. fans have seen their show saved once before; it aired four seasons on CBS before being canceled, then NBC picked it up for 20 more episodes. Now, however, we’re in the final stretch of 10 episodes, airing Wednesdays.

When the fourth season ended, viewers needed more: Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) finally addressed their feelings for one another and kissed. So how will fans feel at the end of Season 5 and what is, at least at this point, set to be the series finale?

“There are certainly a couple of loose ends that would have been picked up in a Season 6, but there’s no major cliffhanger. No one gets shot or blown up. So I do think the finale works as a series finale,” showrunner Eric Guggenheim tells TV Insider. “Is it how I would’ve chosen to end the series? No, but I do think it works.”

Given that it has already been saved once before, it’s hard not to hope that the same can happen again, or that somehow, we could see more of these characters in the future.

“I think anything is possible. In recent years, so many shows have gotten canceled and uncanceled, or renewed and then canceled, or canceled and then revived on a different network or on a streaming platform. And we’ve obviously seen countless revivals,” Guggenheim points out.

“For now though, I’m just hoping that fans will enjoy these 10 episodes. This season was for them,” he continues. “Also, now that we finally have a streaming deal in place through Freevee, I’m really hoping new viewers will discover the show.” (The first four seasons became available for streaming on Amazon’s free platform on September 1, just in time for its return for its final episodes on NBC on October 4.)

Magnum P.I., Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC