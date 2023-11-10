Things get tense between Sarper and Shekinah when it comes to a key conversation in the Monday, November 13 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

As Sarper sees it, Shekinah is “just living [her] life,” but she argues she’s living her life with him. “We can live together no problem,” he says. “Until we are bored each other and then you go back to your country.” And so the topic of kids comes up.

“If you don’t want a kid, yeah, that’s it,” he tells her. But “there’s a whole life ahead of us that we can live together,” Shekinah insists before explaining why she’s made the decision she has to not have children with him.

As their argument continues, she tells him he sounds “like a little spoiled brat,” he calls her “strict,” and then he brings up why this is karma … which does not go over well with her. Watch the full clip above for more from their fight and to see who walks away.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way follows Americans who make the incredible sacrifice of moving across the world for the ones they love. During a trip to Turkey, aesthetician Shekinah (based in LA) met model and personal trainer Sarper. Their sexual chemistry was off the charts, and after only two days, they both fell head over heels for each other. Her friends and family try to warn her that he’s really a playboy and she’s repeating a pattern of falling for an attractive man despite the red flags, but Shekinah insists that this time is different.

However, once abroad, when Shekinah tries to lay down ground rules for Sarper, he balks at her efforts to control him. The more time they spend together, the more shocking discoveries are made, and now, the lovebirds must question how well they really know each other.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Mondays, 8 /7c, TLC