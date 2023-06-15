More 90 Day is coming soon.

TLC‘s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way returns for its fifth season on a new night, Monday, July 10 at 8/7c. In this iteration of the popular franchise, seven Americans make the incredible sacrifice of moving across the world for the ones they love.

Season 5 will include both new and returning couples in the 90-Day Fiancé universe. One couple will meet in person for the first time since they are “so obsessed with each other that they can no longer stand to be apart,” according to TLC. Plus, “one woman has found the man of her dreams (literally), and another defies the warnings of everyone in her life.” They all leave behind their friends, family, home, careers, and possessions to follow their hearts.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC.

Scroll down to get to know the couples on your screens this summer.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 5 Premiere, Monday, July 10, 8/7c, TLC