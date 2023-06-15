’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Meet the Couples of Season 5 (PHOTOS)

Kenny and Armando, Sarper and Shekinah, and Holly and Wayne in '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'
More 90 Day is coming soon.

TLC‘s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way returns for its fifth season on a new night, Monday, July 10 at 8/7c. In this iteration of the popular franchise, seven Americans make the incredible sacrifice of moving across the world for the ones they love.

Season 5 will include both new and returning couples in the 90-Day Fiancé universe. One couple will meet in person for the first time since they are “so obsessed with each other that they can no longer stand to be apart,” according to TLC. Plus, “one woman has found the man of her dreams (literally), and another defies the warnings of everyone in her life.” They all leave behind their friends, family, home, careers, and possessions to follow their hearts.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC.

Scroll down to get to know the couples on your screens this summer.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 5 Premiere, Monday, July 10, 8/7c, TLC

Brandan (23, Oregon) and Mary (23, Philippines)

Brandan and Mary have never met in person but spend every waking (and sleeping) hour on video calls together. Their friends and families oppose their relationship because of their obsessive and possessive behavior, but they refuse to be apart any longer. They’ve each made extraordinary sacrifices to prove their love, and he has invested everything he has into building them a home in the Philippines. With no backup plan, Brandan is in for a rude awakening before his plane even leaves the ground.

Daniele and Yohan (42 and 33, Dominican Republic)

Daniele and Yohan are back after appearing in The Other Way Season 4 and trying to make a fresh start together. Their new vision for their future includes getting pregnant, buying a home, and starting a business, but their cultural differences and personality clashes could upend everything.

Holly (44, Utah) and Wayne (40, South Africa)

Holly is a fairy-tale-obsessed barber who meets Wayne, an entrepreneur who owns his own plumbing business, on a Jehovah’s Witnesses dating site. Her friends and family are concerned about her safety in South Africa, but she feels the chance of finally finding her prince charming is worth the risk of moving into a home that has already been broken into three times. Her mother isn’t so sure and joins her to check things out herself. And once Holly reaches South Africa, the wedding will be just over a week away.

Kenny and Armando (60 and 34, Mexico)

Also returning are Kenny and Armando, but they’re not like you’ve seen them in the past. They’re in a new city and newly at odds, and possibly moving to Mexico City leads to a power struggle for the couple. As they look into surrogacy, tensions begin to boil over, shaking the foundation of their relationship.

Tejaswi (TJ) (33, India) and Kimberly (30, Alabama)

Kimberly, a clairvoyant, first met her fiancé TJ in a dream, before falling for him over social media. The two got engaged after spending time together in India, but she’s frustrated that she’s being left out of the process of the elaborate Indian wedding he’s planning. Also a potential point of contention: She’s leaving behind her independent American lifestyle to move in with his more traditional family, and once she arrives in India, she learns just how little he’s told her about that life.

Kirsten (24, Netherlands) and Julio (27, New York)

Julio, a New York based DJ and self-proclaimed “momma’s boy,” came upon Kirsten on his Instagram explore page and was instantly mesmerized by the Dutch beauty. After spending a week together in quarantine, he’s planning to move to the Netherlands. But first, she’s coming to New York to meet his mother, and when she arrives, she makes a shocking discovery that causes them both to question the future of their relationship.

Sarper (43, Turkey) and Shekinah (41, Los Angeles)

Shekinah, an aesthetician, met Sarper, a model and personal trainer, during a trip to Turkey. Their sexual chemistry was off the charts, and they both fell head over heels for each other after just two days. Her friends and family have tried to warn her that he’s really a playboy and she’s repeating a pattern of falling for an attractive man and ignoring the red flags, but she insists he’s different. But once she’s abroad, she tries to set ground rules, only for him to balk at her efforts to control him. The more time they spend together, the more shocking discoveries are made, leading them to question how well they really know each other.

