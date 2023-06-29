2024 Grammys Set Air Date — Will It Be Streaming Live for Everyone?

Music’s biggest night is already set for next year.

CBS and The Recording Academy have announced that the 66th Annual Grammy Awards will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 8/7c on CBS. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+. It will be live (via the feed from the local CBS affiliate) and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the next day.

Nominations for the 2024 Grammys will be announced on Friday, November 10. More information about the awards show — such as the host (Trevor Noah was the emcee last year) — will be shared in the coming months.

The Grammy Awards honor the best in the recording industry. In 2023, Beyoncé became the most-winning artist in Grammys history, and the show itself paid tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with quite the star-studded performance.

The 2024 Grammys will include three new categories added by the Recording Academy earlier this month: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording. Also, Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical will be moved to the General Field, which will allow all Grammy voters to vote in these non-genre-specific categories.

“The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest Category changes to our Awards process. These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement.

“By introducing these three new categories, we are able to acknowledge and appreciate a broader array of artists — and relocating the Producer Of the Year and Songwriter Of The Year categories to the General Field ensures that all our voters can participate in recognizing excellence in these fields,” Mason continued. “We are excited to honor and celebrate the creators and recordings in these categories, while also exposing a wider range of music to fans worldwide.”

