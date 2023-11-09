Spartacus is returning.

Starz has greenlit 10 episodes of Spartacus: House of Ashur. The drama series will expand on the franchise, which aired four seasons (including a prequel miniseries) on the network. Nick Tarabay will be reprising his role as the villainous Ashur, whom he played in the series’ original run. Spartacus creator, writer, and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Starz describes the series as “a history-bending, erotic, thrilling, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit. The series poses the question: what if Ashur, played by fan favorite Nick Tarabay, hadn’t died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of Spartacus: Vengeance? And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion?”

Spartacus: Blood and Sand premiered on Starz in 2010, with the prequel Spartacus: Gods of the Arena airing in 2011, Spartacus: Vengeance in 2012, and Spartacus: War of the Damned in 2013.

“To be afforded the opportunity to return a decade later to a series you loved is such a rare, wonderful opportunity,” DeKnight said in a statement. “I could not be more excited to craft this next chapter in the Spartacus saga with Starz, Lionsgate, and the incomparable Nick Tarabay.”

Added Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming of Starz, “A decade ago the groundbreaking original ‘Spartacus’ captivated viewers worldwide and we’re excited to deliver more enthralling, high-octane drama that our fervent fans have been anticipating. It is an honor to team up with Steven again as he expands upon the storytelling within this thrilling, action-packed universe.”

Spartacus: House of Ashur will be produced by Lionsgate Television for Starz. Karen Bailey will oversee the series on behalf of the network. Jocelyn Sabo will oversee for Lionsgate Television.