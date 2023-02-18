9 ‘Spartacus’ Tie-Ins to Check Out Before the Sequel Series

A decade after Spartacus spilled its last blood, Starz is returning to the arena with a sequel series for the sword-and-sandal show.

Set in the aftermath of the defeat of Spartacus and his rebel army, the forthcoming series “will depict a new tale of treachery, deceit, and blood unfolding beneath the foreboding shadow of Rome,” according to Starz.

Of course, you don’t need to wait for that sequel series to debut on Starz to get more gladiatorial combat. The original series — which aired between 2010 and 2013 — inspired two novels, four comic books, a motion comic, a video game, and even a board game. Here are details on each…