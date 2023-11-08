‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Attacks São Paolo Comic Con!

How fitting that the world’s biggest beast is about to stomp his way into the world’s largest comic and entertainment convention!

Yep, having destroyed Tokyo countless times, Godzilla is now setting his sights on Brazil as TV Insider has learned exclusively that Apple TV+‘s dazzling Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be showcased at the São Paulo Comic Con Experience (better known as CCXP23), shortly after its global bow on the streamer on Friday, November 17.

It’s Apple TV+’s first-ever appearance at the massive event, which begins Thursday, November 30 and culminates with what is sure to be a can’t-miss panel conversation and live Q&A on Sunday, December 3 with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters showrunner and executive producer Chris Black, as well as executive producers Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold. And given the show’s epic reception last month at New York Comic Con, we can only imagine how the crowd at the Sao Paolo Expo’s Thunder Stage will handle the sneak peeks and exclusive content coming their way.

“Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch,” according to Apple TV+. “Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.”

There will also be activations on the show floor which will give fans “the chance to step into the Monsterverse realm as they enter an immersive fan experience and photo opportunity for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.”

The series drops globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes (fabulously directed by Matt Shakman) on Friday, November 17, and having seen several more episodes, we can confirm that this thing rocks. It’s fun, smart, exciting, surprisingly emotional, and full of Monsterverse mythology fans of the Legendary Films canon (which also includes Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla vs. Kong) will be eating up.

It was co-developed by Black and Matt Fraction, who exec-produce with Shakman, along with Harold and Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Tarragon, and Andrew Colville. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

