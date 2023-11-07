‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Champ’s Drastic Mistake During Game One of Champions Wildcard Tournament

Isaac Rouse
Comments
Jilana Jeopardy November 7 2023
Jeopardy! Inc.

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Thursday, November 7, 2023 episode of Jeopardy!]

Game one of Jeopardy!‘s two-game Champions Wildcard finals is finally kicking off with Aaron Craig, an attorney originally from Toronto, Ontario; Jilana Cotter, a senior data analyst from Dade City, Florida; and Emily Sands, a project manager from Chanhassen, Minnesota. As anticipated, it was an intense match between the three former champions, as their skill has been proven during previous installments. However, one of the contestants made a series of mistakes that cost them the game and sent fans reeling.

Competition before the first break remained stiff, with Emily taking the lead at $3,800 after finding the first Daily Double, followed by Jilana at $1,000 and Aaron at $800. However, once we got into Double Jeopardy, Jilana was able to take the lead with $7,600, and Emily was able to add another $3,000 to her score.

Emily acquired the second Daily Double and answered correctly, adding a whopping $8,000 to her score and reclaiming the lead. This forced Jilana to have to bet big after claiming the third and last Daily Double, putting up $9,000. However, she failed to answer correctly, dropping her score down substantially and putting Emily in a dominating position with a score of $22,400, Jilana with $11,000, and Aaron at $7,200.

Jeopardy November 7 2023

Jeopardy! Inc.

In the category of “World History” was the following clue: “This African capital renamed an area Mexico Square to honor Mexico’s WWII-era support of its sovereignty during Italian occupation.” Emily and Aaron were able to answer correctly after Jilana wrote the country instead of the capital. Emily added $8,000, Aaron improved by $2,800, and Jilana dropped $8,000.

“Oh my gosh, poor Jilana. I think she’s completely capable of making a monster comeback, but she had so much bad luck this game,” one Jeopardy! subreddit user lamented. “I’m rooting for her even harder now. I was rooting for Aaron at one point too given how much the ladies were dominating. But tomorrow will hopefully be a thrilling conclusion.”

12 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Branded 'Annoying' by Fans
Related

12 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Branded 'Annoying' by Fans

“Heck of a game. I wish Jilana got that DD correct so we could have a super high scoring close game but alas,” another noted. “I believe she can make a comeback but this is absolutely Emily’s to lose, and Emily would also deserve the win immensely for her strong play all tournament.”

The final scores were Emily’s $30,400, Jilana’s $3,000, and Aaron’s $10.000,. They will be carried over into the next round tomorrow to determine the overall winner.

Check out some of the social media reactions below.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings

Jeopardy! - Syndicated

Jeopardy! where to stream

Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jilana Cotter — 'Jeopardy!'
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Explains Final Wager Mistake That Could Have Cost Her Game
Gwen Stefani on 'The Voice' Season 24
2
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Is Brought to Tears by Team in Knockouts Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
Michael Strahan - GMA
3
Michael Strahan Will Be Absent from ‘Good Morning America’ For Another Week
William McInnes, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Todd Lasance, Olivia Swann, and Mavournee Hazel in 'NCIS: Sydney'
4
‘NCIS: Sydney’ Showrunner Introduces the New Boss, Team & Conflicts
Zak, Aaron, Billy, and Jay posing in front of residents home in Northridge
5
‘Ghost Adventures’ Star Jay Wasley on ‘Mind-Blowing’ Investigations & Why He Tries to Stay Skeptical