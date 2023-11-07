Daytime Emmys Await New Date as NATAS Unveils Slate of Upcoming Events

The Daytime Emmys remain in limbo as the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) shared news about their upcoming ceremony plans. While the previously planned Daytime Emmys were postponed due to the WGA strike in May of this year, NATAS is looking ahead.

Revealing several different dates for celebrations honoring individuals in the Daytime and Children’s & Family television communities, NATAS set its schedule.

Kicking things off on Saturday, December 16 at noon PT is the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards Luncheon, followed by the 2nd Annual Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy Awards Dinner at 8 pm PT. The next day on Sunday, December 17 at 5 pm PT, The 2nd Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards and Trustees’ Gala is set to take place.

All three of these Emmy celebrations will be held at the historic Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. Additionally, NATAS is kicking off the weekend with a private luncheon honoring its 2023 Daytime and Children’s & Family inductees into the Gold & Silver Circle honor society on Thursday, December 14.

As previously announced, legendary talk show host Maury Povich is set to receive the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award. He’ll receive the honor at the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony on Saturday, December 16.

Nominations for the Daytime Emmys were announced in April with ABC‘s General Hospital leading the pack with 19 nominations. Close behind with 14 nominations is CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful. Other favorites like The Young and the Restless were also among this year’s slate of soap nominees unveiled this spring. Unfortunately for fans, and nominees, results will have to wait a little longer to be revealed.

“We are pleased to honor once again the writers, performers and other creators that inspire and entertain audiences of all ages,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS. “We look forward to a fun-packed weekend that underscores the amazing scope of content making a difference in viewers’ lives.”

Information regarding additional Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies will be announced at a later time.