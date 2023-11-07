Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Marvel star Xóchitl Gómez sprained her ankle during Dancing With the Stars rehearsal but still plans to compete in the Tuesday, November 7 live episode. The moment was caught on camera, and the 17-year-old shared the video on TikTok for fans to see.

Gómez is seen doing a cartwheel on the Dancing With the Stars dance floor in the short video, which starts with footage of the wrap around her ankle being cut off. Her right ankle buckles out from underneath her when she lands out of her cartwheel, making her fall back onto the floor. Her dance-pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, helps her up as she winces.

“This shiiii is BANANAS! im good tho! A lil sprain but WE WORKIN! #teamxv #dwts #teamyoungnstyle,” Gómez captioned the TikTok. Chmerkovskiy posted the video to his Instagram Story, saying, “cause things were going really well” with a crying emoji.

Still, the show must go on! Gómez assured fans that she still intends to dance on November 7 in a comment on the video. “I’m good!! I will be there tomorrow and we ballin! ,” she wrote. See the video below. Fair warning: it’s a little gnarly.

Gómez has been one of Dancing With the Stars Season 32 top-scoring performers. Her and Chmerkovskiy’s Viennese waltz earned them their first 10 two weeks ago, and they returned to the dance floor for “Monster Night” looking for another 10 last week. Guest judge Niecy Nash-Betts delivered on that front.

Mauricio Umansky and dance partner Emma Slater were eliminated on “Monster Night.” Now, the remaining eight couples are Gómez and Chmerkovskiy, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong, and Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev.

The theme for the November 7 episode is “Music Video Night,” which will see the eight remaining pairs perform dances to songs behind the most iconic music videos. Special guest judge, singer, dancer and choreographer Paula Abdul, will walk out to her song “Forever Your Girl,” plus the fan-favorite team dance competition returns to the ballroom.

Next week is “Whitney Houston Night,” followed by the first-ever “Taylor Swift Night.”

Dancing With the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+