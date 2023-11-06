When Does ‘Good Trouble’ Season 5 Return? See First Teaser (VIDEO)

After being delayed by the writers’ and actors’ strikes earlier this year, Freeform has finally revealed when Good Trouble‘s Season 5 will return.

The Good Trouble Season 5 midseason premiere debuts on Tuesday, January 2 at 10/9c, the network announced Monday, November 6. Stars Cierra Ramirez, Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola, Bryan Craig, Emma Hunton, Tommy Martinez, Josh Pence, and Booboo Stewart will all be part of the new episodes. In addition to starring and executive producing, Ramirez will go behind the camera as she makes her directorial debut with Season 5 Episode 14.

The fan-favorite drama follows the 20-something residents of Los Angeles’ The Coterie. This season, the roommates will face their toughest obstacles yet as they’re confronted with evolving relationship challenges and new career opportunities. Through highs and lows, romance and heartbreak, The Coterie crew will lean on each other while they navigate the next stage of adulthood. See the stars in the Good Trouble Season 5 teaser above.

The first half of Good Trouble Season 5 premiered in March 2023, but filming on the second half was delayed by the strikes this summer. The series is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Cierra Ramirez. Johnson also serves as showrunner.

Also premiering on Freeform in January 2024 is Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, a new unscripted series starring Chrissy Teigen, David Chang, and Joel Kim Booster. The trio is “cracking the restaurant scene wide open” as they take viewers to must-try restaurants in Los Angeles that are unexpected and, at times, off the beaten path. While David gets his hands dirty in the back of house with the restaurant’s chef, Chrissy and Joel will hold court in the front of house, hosting an always loose, unexpected and entertaining dinner party with undeniably delicious food and great conversation with celebrity guests.

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out premieres on Wednesday, January 24 at 10/9c. It’s executive produced by Alfred Street Industries’ Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Michael Rucker and San Heng; Vox Media Studios’ Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen; Majordomo Media’s David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher Chen; Huntley Productions’ Chrissy Teigen and Tracy Stevens; and 3 Arts’ Luke Dillon. The show is directed by Anna Chai.

Good Trouble, Season 5 Midseason Premiere, Tuesday, January 2, 10/9c, Freeform

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 24, 10/9c, Freeform

