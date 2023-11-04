‘Below Deck’ Season 11 Captain, Crew & Premiere Date Revealed (VIDEO)

It’s anchors aweigh on Below Deck Season 11. Bravo announced on Friday that the hit reality series will return for a Grenada-set 11th excursion on Monday, February 5, 2024, with a supersized, 75-minute season premiere introducing the new cast members.

The upcoming season will feature Below Deck Adventure’s Captain Kerry Titheradge at the helm of the M/Y St. David — following Capt. Lee Rosbach’s departure from the series — with Chief Stew Fraser Olender and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby coming back for more action.

And the new Below Deck crew members include Chef Anthony Iracane, Bosun Jared Woodin, deckhands Marie “Sunny” Marquis and Kyle Stillie, and stews Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier, and Barbie Pascual.

“Capt. Kerry trades the Nordic Sea for crystal blue waters and stunning waterfalls as he leads his crew in the rich, historical island of Grenada,” Bravo says in a press release. “A disciplined and fair leader, Capt. Kerry has 30 years of experience working on boats and has spent almost two decades in yachting.”

As he leads the 197-foot St. David for the first time, the captain relies on Olender — whose resolve to be a firmer leader is put to the test — and Willoughby — whose experience with that vessel puts him at odds with Jared.

“Meanwhile, Chef Anthony, a Miami restaurateur from France, hopes to breathe new life into the galley. But when a messy kitchen catches Capt. Kerry’s eye during the first charter, the galley reaches a boiling point,” Bravo adds. “Between budding boatmances, explosive nights out and department drama, it’s not all smooth sailing in Grenada.”

Not all smooth sailing, indeed. Bravo’s Season 11 supertease — yours for the viewing above — shows a series of onboard mishaps and interpersonal conflicts, plus one gnarly sunburn. “Easiest part about being a captain is driving the boat,” Titheradge says at one point. “The hard part’s the crew.”

Below Deck Season 11 Premiere, Monday, February 5, 2024, 9/8c, Bravo