Uncensored Versions of ‘Real Housewives’ & ‘Below Deck’ Reunions and More to Stream on Peacock

You can’t cuss on network TV, but you can on streaming! Andy Cohen announced on Friday, November 3 that all future Bravo reunions will stream uncensored versions on Peacock the day after airing on the network, and they mean for all of their reality shows that host reunion episodes. Prepare to hear the uncensored versions of The Real Housewives reunions, as well as Below Deck and its offshoots, and Vanderpump Rules.

Following success with uncensored reunions of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Vanderpump Rules, Peacock and Bravo are partnering to provide this additional benefit to its avid viewers. Cohen announced the news during the “Ask Andy” panel at BravoCon on Friday, November 3 in Las Vegas.

Past Bravo reunions are already available to stream on Peacock, the official streaming home of the Bravo network. Bravo shows are available for next-day streaming on the platform.

Bravo’s most recent televised cast gathering was The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 reunion, which aired in two parts on Sunday, October 22 and Sunday, October 29. It brought stars Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, and Jessel Taank back together to hash out their on-screen issues from their debut season.

In Part One, Hassan shocked her co-stars and Cohen when saying the women of the show originally didn’t want Lyons in the cast. The remark was unprompted and went unaddressed until later on, when Lyons herself brought it back up. Sai revealed that she, Jessel, and Erin had reservations about Lyons’ casting at first, saying that they weren’t sure how’d she mesh with the group as they didn’t know her well before becoming co-stars.

“Before we met Jenna, us three, I believe, said, ‘Oh, I don’t think she’s going to fit into the group,’” De Silva said. “Which, I stood by that at that time. I didn’t think you were going to fit into the group. I thought you were a wild card—you are a wild card—everybody said it.” As Lichy chimed in, “Yeah, because you’re like a professional, normal person, and we’re all nuts.”

Bravo and Peacock say the uncensored reunions will be shared moving forward, so the RHONY Season 14 reunion will seemingly remain censored on the streaming service. But all future reunions will be no holds barred.