Although boss Andy Cohen serves as the epicenter of Bravo’s Real Housewives hierarchy, a few former franchise members have expressed discontent with his response to Vanity Fair’s recent exposé. Bethenny Frankel and Leah McSweeney, both former stars of Real Housewives of New York City, have criticized Cohen for reacting to a post that appeared to downplay the report’s allegations, using a laughing-crying emoji.

The article detailed allegations of racism against former Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer, which she vehemently denied. Additionally, the exposé included claims made by McSweeney that producers mishandled her mental health issues and alcohol addiction, accusing Cohen himself of fueling her addiction for potential storylines.

McSweeney claims that in April 2020, during an informal conversation off-camera on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Cohen inquired, “Were you already drinking, or did your relapse happen at the winery or on the trip?” She responded by explaining that she had not been sober when filming began in an attempt to downplay the significance of the moment. She believes that “he seemed disappointed” that the precise instance of her relapse wouldn’t be captured for the show. Additionally, while filming the season 12 reunion in August 2020, McSweeney alleges that Cohen asked her about the specific drugs she had used during her active addiction.

Following the article’s publication, Singer was terminated from her real estate position at Douglas Elliman and reportedly removed from BravoCon’s lineup.

At the beginning of the week, the Bravo-focused podcast Watch What Crappens shared a meme video where a news anchor is depicted reporting from a canoe during a flood while two seemingly unconcerned civilians stroll past her. In the video, the anchor is humorously labeled as “Vanity Fair,” and the nonchalant passersby are identified as “Bravo viewers.” The caption playfully states, “Vanity Fair breaks the news that adults drink and Ramona is racist.” Watch the video above.

Cohen reacted to the meme using a laughing-crying emoji, but it’s clear that Frankel and McSweeney did not find it amusing.

As initially reported by Page Six, Frankel openly expressed her sentiments on Thursday’s episode of her podcast, ReWives with Bethenny Frankel.

“So Andy Cohen today did a laughing emoji on the Watch What Crappens post, which was belittling the alcohol discussion and the racism discussion,” Frankel stated on the podcast. “Which is really shocking, honestly—shocking. Especially right now, I think he probably just thinks he’s invincible.”

Frankel also noted: “Riddle me this—Andy Cohen is laughing at something regarding racism. Why would he not be asked to leave BravoCon if Ramona texted something to someone? … It’s 50 shades of bullshit, is what it actually is, across the board.”

Cohen has not issued a public response to Frankel’s remarks regarding him. However, as BravoCon commences this weekend, fans will eagerly anticipate whether he addresses the matter.