‘The Real Housewives of New York City’: 9 Most Dramatic Moments of Season 14

After a brief hiatus, The Real Housewives of New York City are back and with a brand-new group. The untapped potential for drama is through the roof with this larger-than-life cast made up of Sia De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

These strong women are ready for a fight and are not scared to speak up for themselves if need be, even if it’s over something like cheese — which has happened. All of this makes for an intense season that will most definitely keep you on your toes.

Below are nine of the most dramatic moments in Season 14.

The Real Housewives of New York City, Sundays, 9/8c, Bravo (Streaming Now, Peacock)