‘The Real Housewives of New York City’: 9 Most Dramatic Moments of Season 14

Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Ubah Hassan
After a brief hiatus, The Real Housewives of New York City are back and with a brand-new group. The untapped potential for drama is through the roof with this larger-than-life cast made up of Sia De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

These strong women are ready for a fight and are not scared to speak up for themselves if need be, even if it’s over something like cheese — which has happened. All of this makes for an intense season that will most definitely keep you on your toes.

Below are nine of the most dramatic moments in Season 14.

"New Era, New York" (Season 14, Episode 1)
"New Era, New York" (Season 14, Episode 1)

It’s only 30 minutes into the first episode of the season that we get the first fight, and its topic: cheese, Also known as “cheesegate,” as coined by Jenna. There are many layers to this episode, but what we could gather is that Erin had cheese at her house as a refreshment and according to Brynn, Sai told Erin having cheese is “weird.” But what really sends Erin over the edge comes after “cheesegate.” In an attempt to get a majority of the housewives to eat lunch together, Brynn and Sai decide that Erin’s lunch pick isn’t chic enough. The two tell Erin they are tired and want to go home instead and end up eating lunch together at a much “chic-er” restaurant. By the end of the episode, the two hash it out in Jenna’s bedroom and end the argument by playing dress-up in her closet. Maybe a chair gets broken in the cross-fire, but eventually the two are play-fighting and giggling like nothing ever happened.

"Oh Christmas Tree" (Season 14 Episode 2)
"Oh Christmas Tree" (Season 14 Episode 2)

In Episode 2, the girls stay at Erin’s house in the Hamptons. While Erin prepares a full caviar setup and anxiously awaits the girls’ arrival, Sai, Ubah and Jessel drive up with seemingly all of their belongings, including toilet paper. Sai brings her own toilet paper to Erin’s house, and Ubah’s face says it all. But in Sai’s defense, she doesn’t know what kind of ply Erin will have.

"Two Truths and No Shakshuka" (Season 14 Episode 3)
"Two Truths and No Shakshuka" (Season 14 Episode 3)

So much happens at this singular meal, maybe it was the hunger, as Sai points out after working out in the morning on an empty stomach (per Jenna’s request). But ultimately, having all six housewives in a confined space on an empty stomach makes for great television. The women have a chance to unpack the many smaller arguments from the previous day. One hot topic of conversation surrounds Jenna bringing everyone custom lingerie made by a friend to Erin’s, and Jessel hates hers. (Hates may even be an understatement, and she is not afraid to share her thoughts on it to Jenna’s face. Not cool.) But after that, Brynn decides it’s the time to air out her feelings on some unfair treatment from the past. Jenna decides to leave Erin’s girls’ weekend in the middle of the night with no warning; after receiving some flak from the rest of the housewives, she apologizes, and the group moves on. Well, everyone but Brynn, that is, as she claims that if she had left, it would not have been handled the same way.

"Fashionably Absent" (Season 14 Episode 5)
"Fashionably Absent" (Season 14 Episode 5)

The drama between Jessel and Erin in Episode 5 reaches an all-time high. The ladies have returned from the Hamptons, and Jessel asks Erin to meet her for lunch. Tension is unreasonably high, and this simple coffee date gets quite complicated. What starts it all is Jessel telling Erin that Tribeca was “up and coming.” A true New Yorker would laugh at the statement and that is exactly what Erin, real estate agent and Tribeca resident, does. From here the topics only escalate, ending with the word princess being thrown around and some choice words from Erin afterwards.

"Anniversorry, Not Sorry" (Season 14 Episode 6)
"Anniversorry, Not Sorry" (Season 14 Episode 6)

It’s Erin’s 10th wedding anniversary party, but the housewives are bored, until Brynn spots Erin’s husband and decides to have some fun with him. “When you get divorced, find me,” is Brynn’s topic of conversation, which goes on for a painstakingly long time. While in the moment, those around her laugh it off, Erin has yet to find out and even Brynn knows she won’t be happy. And on top of that, Sai leaves the party early because she’s hungry, without saying goodbye to the guest of honor.

"You Wreath What You Sow" (Season 14 Episode 7)
"You Wreath What You Sow" (Season 14 Episode 7)

There is something about being sat all together at a table that for some reason really gets these housewives angry. But in true holiday spirit, as the ladies gather around to make their own wreaths, the claws come out. Erin’s on a mission: “I decided to go to this wreath-making because I’m pissed off. I want to ruin her party like she ruined mine.” So, she uses the time to tell the girls how she felt about their behaviors at her party. Sai is unbothered, saying she has to do what she has to do when she’s hungry. (Understandable.) Brynn is next, and even with Jessel coming to her defense, Erin’s anger doesn’t go anywhere. “You guys suck,” Erin says as she grabs her coat and leaves. Overall, not much gets worked out.

"Business Classy" (Season 14 Episode 8)
"Business Classy" (Season 14 Episode 8)

Jenna and the girls are going to Anguilla, but not before Jenna recovers from some recent oral surgery. Coming off anesthesia, Jenna confides in Erin that because of a rare condition that she has, she doesn’t like showing much skin. So her plan was to fly to Anguilla a few days before the rest of the girls so she could tan and feel more comfortable showing her skin. However, maybe it’s the anesthesia talking, but Jenna mentions that her real reason for flying early was because she didn’t want to fly coach. Once the girls arrive and wait for Jenna to meet them, Erin does not waste a second to tell the others the “real” reason behind Jenna’s early arrival. “She didn’t say, ‘Don’t tell anyone.’ She doesn’t know how to be in a group of girls and to be open and honest,” rationalizes Erin.

"The Case of the Missing Phone" (Season 14 Episode 11)
"The Case of the Missing Phone" (Season 14 Episode 11)

Earlier, Ubah pushed Erin into a body of water with no warning. Erin took this as the start of a prank war. So, when the girls get back from dinner and Erin finds Ubah left her phone behind in the car, she decides it’s time to get even. Erin takes Ubah’s phone for what she claims is 45 minutes, Ubah freaks out, and everyone is sent on a search party. The morning after, Erin hears Ubah talking about her to the other girls. Erin tells Ubah to stop saying her name, but the two get a little too close to each other and a little too heated. Suddenly, Ubah’s yanking the sunglasses off of Erin’s face, and it takes the entire episode to come to any kind of resolution, making for a very fascinating 50 minutes.

"A Night at Swingers" (Season 14 Episode 13)
"A Night at Swingers" (Season 14 Episode 13)

There isn’t a single moment in this episode that we think qualifies as “the most dramatic.” Rather, the entire episode falls under that category. Jessel’s husband, Pavit, is flying to Vietnam for 24 hours, and the housewives cannot wrap their heads around it. The topic is discussed for the entire episode in multiple locations and with multiple people. (“Never in my entire life have I had friends so invested in my husband’s travel schedule,” says Jessel.) By the end, no one leaves with an answer they are happy with. Is Pavit going for the alone time? For the miles? Either way, it certainly is a lot of questionable travel time for what seems to be very little reward.

