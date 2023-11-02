Dorit Kemsley Addresses Those Rumors and the Return of Fun to ‘RHOBH’ (VIDEO)

Another season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, another rumor about one of the couples. This time, it’s Dorit and husband Paul “PK” Kemlsey’s turn in the hot seat—and hot on the heels of their 8th wedding anniversary. For the the swimwear brand founder, it’s par for the course.

“I’ve been doing this for over seven years,” Dorit told us when asked how she’s handling the recent whispers of trouble in paradise. “I am no stranger to rumors, and I don’t usually pay much attention [to them]…and I’m not debunking every rumor because I’d be chasing my tail.”

That said, when the pair got wind of an article that was about to drop alleging that they were living separately, they decided to get ahead of the post by giving People magazine a statement denying the report. “P.K. and I really wanted to immediately put out a statement just to stop this beast from happening, so people had the truth from our mouths.” As for the future, “what happens after that, happens after that,” she continues, confirming that Bravo’s cameras captured the truth about their relationship while filming RHOBH‘s 13th season. “We’ve been very open and honest…the last couple of years have been very challenging for me, and it definitely had its challenges in our marriage,” she reveals. “We talk about it…you will see that throughout the season.”

Fans will also get to see a lot more fun for all of the wives, Kemsely confirms. Even though the season started out with last week’s revisiting of old wounds, there’s plenty of laughs to come—including her own good-humor response to PK’s well-intentioned attempt to give his wife a Pretty Woman-inspired anniversary celebration. As we saw last night, she’s not entirely down with unexpected turns of events.

“The one thing [I] have a problem with, the one thing, is surprises!” she admits. “So let me give her a surprise!” Still, the whole thing—complete with a suite at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and an in-room performance by Berlin—wound up just wowing her. “[It was] lacking a little bit of judgment, but nothing even comes close to how incredible the surprise was. Really, truly.”

Like her new brown hair, it took our breaths away, too.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Bravo.