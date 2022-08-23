‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Officially Renewed for Season 12 at HBO

HBO has revealed some pretty, pretty good news as they renew Larry David‘s fan-favorite comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm for Season 12.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series originally debuted in 2001 and aired consistently on HBO through 2011 before pausing until 2017 when the show returned for Season 9. For those less familiar with the hit, Seinfeld‘s co-creator David stars as an over-the-top version of himself in a fictionalized version of his life.

Along with David, the show features stars Jeff Garlin as Larry’s agent Jeff, Susie Essman as Jeff’s wife Susie, J.B. Smoove as Larry’s friend and long-term resident Leon, Cheryl Hines as a version of herself as Larry’s ex-wife, Richard Lewis as himself, Vince Vaughn as Freddy Funkhouser, and Ted Danson as himself.

“Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life,” David shared in a statement regarding the renewal. “In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice.”

HBO’s Executive Vice President of Programming, Amy Gravitt said, “Larry outdoes himself season after season and always manages to come back when the audience needs him most. We’re thrilled for him, Jeff Schaffer, and our phenomenal cast to continue making us laugh and cringe in equal measure.”

Capturing day-to-day life scenarios which can create a catastrophic chain of events, Curb Your Enthusiasm is shot without a script as cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go. Created by David, the series is executive produced by the star, Garlin, Jeff Schaffer, and co-executive produced by Laura Streicher and Jennifer Corey.

Stay tuned for more on Curb‘s upcoming season as it takes shape at HBO.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Streaming now, HBO Max