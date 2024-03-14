‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: How You Can Celebrate the Series With Larry David

Curb Your Enthusiasm is approaching its series finale, and Tribeca and HBO are giving fans a chance to celebrate the show with creator and star Larry David this spring, just days before the last episode airs.

On Friday, April 5, fans and Tribeca members are invited to attend an Evening with Larry David at 6 pm ET at Warner Bros. Discovery at 30 Hudson Yards. The event will take place two days prior to the series finale which is slated to air Sunday, April 7 at 10 pm ET/PT on HBO and Max.

At the special event, David is set to reflect upon the Emmy-winning HBO comedy series and its 12 seasons. “Larry David broke the mold with Seinfeld and then rewrote the rules with Curb Your Enthusiasm. His unique perspective and original voice has forever changed us,” said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises. “Saying goodbye to Curb Your Enthusiasm after a quarter of a century is truly a historic moment, and Tribeca is honored to play a small part as the co-host of this special event.”

Along with putting David at the center of the celebration, fans and attendees will be able to see a never-before-seen highlight reel of favorite scenes and moments from the series, which first aired in 2000. And David will close out the night by taking questions from the audience. A reception will follow the main event.

In other words, it’s a can’t-miss event for Curb Your Enthusiasm enthusiasts. To snag an invite, you’ll have to register to become a Tribeca Member. You can learn more about that here.

Curb Your Enthusiasm sees David play an over-the-top version of himself as he goes through his day-to-day life as a writer, producer, and comedian. The show tackles trivial details of David’s life, leaning on the comedy that can be found in one-on-one exchanges. To keep things spontaneous, the show is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines to improvise from.

Alongside David, the series stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn, Tracey Ullman, and the late Richard Lewis.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sundays, 10/9c, HBO and Max