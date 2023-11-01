‘Genie’: Melissa McCarthy Grants Paapa Essiedu’s Holiday Wishes in New Richard Curtis Movie (VIDEO)

The latest holiday creation from Love Actually and Notting Hill filmmaker Richard Curtis is on the way as Peacock unveils the trailer for Genie, a new fantasy comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Paapa Essiedu.

Described as a holiday fairytale, Genie follows Bernard Bottle (Essiedu), a man whose life is unraveling around him. When Bernard rubs the surface of an antique jewelry box, genie Flora (McCarthy) is unleashed after being trapped for more than 2,000 years after a misunderstanding with a sorcerer in 77 B.C.

Having lost sight of his marriage to wife Julie (The Gilded Age‘s Denée Benton) and the childhood of his daughter, Eve (Jordyn McIntosh), Bernard is in a tough spot. When he misses Eve’s birthday 12 days before Christmas because of work, Julie decides it’s time for a separation. To make matters worse, Bernard’s boss (Alan Cumming) ends up firing him.

When he accidentally unleashes Flora in his New York City apartment, Bernard may have a new way to help get his family back. Along the way, Flora and Bernard will discover that love, and an unexpected friendship can unleash a special kind of holiday magic. Based on his 1991 play Bernard and the Genie, Curtis penned the script for this film directed by Love Life‘s Sam Boyd.

Genie also stars Marc Maron, Luis Guzmán, Tate Ellington, and LaChanze. In addition to starring in the movie, McCarthy executive produces the project with Caroline Jaczko, Nicole King, Stacy O’Neil, Alexandra Loewy, and Sarah-Jane Robinson. Meanwhile, Curtis, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Riva Marker all produce.

Don’t miss it for yourself, tune into Genie on Peacock when it arrives later this month, and check out the trailer, above.

Genie, Movie Premiere, Wednesday, November 22, Peacock