Freeform’s ‘25 Days of Christmas’ 2023 Schedule: ‘Home Alone,’ ‘The Santa Clause’ & More

‘Tis the season — for “25 Days of Christmas” on Freeform!

The network has announced the lineup for its annual event, and it includes classic favorites like the Home Alone movies, The Santa Clause trilogy, and Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, as well as the Freeform premieres of Disney+ films Noelle and Godmothered. It all begins on Friday, December 1 and runs through Christmas Day.

Also on the schedule are Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the Toy Story franchise, Disney’s A Christmas Carol, Miracle on 34th Street (1994), and Frozen.

Check out the full schedule for Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” event below. Plus, check out our printable holiday movie schedule here!

Friday, December 1

7:00 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors

9:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11:00 a.m.: Eloise at Christmastime

1:00 p.m.: The Star (2017)

3:00 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

7:00 p.m.: Home Alone

9:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m.: Home Alone 3

Saturday, December 2

7:00 a.m.: Home Alone

9:30 a.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:05 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

2:05 p.m.: The Santa Clause

4:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

6:45 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:50 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:30 p.m.: Godmothered — FREEFORM PREMIERE

Sunday, December 3

7:00 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9:10 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws

11:15 a.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:20 p.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

2:50 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:10 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:15 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

8:50 p.m.: Home Alone

11:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Monday, December 4

7:00 a.m.: The Mistle-Tones

10:30 a.m.: Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animated)

11:00 a.m.: Home Alone

1:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:10 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:15 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

5:50 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:55 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

8:55 p.m.: Noelle — FREEFORM PREMIERE

12:00 a.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

1:00 a.m.: The Simpsons (Holiday Episodes)

Tuesday, December 5

7:00 a.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m.: Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:30 a.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

2:00 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

4:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

6:00 p.m.: Home Alone

8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

Wednesday, December 6

7:00 a.m.: Snow

10:30 a.m.: Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:05 a.m.: Home Alone

1:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause

6:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

Thursday, December 7

7:00 a.m.: Snow 2: Brain Freeze

10:30 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:35 p.m.: Love the Coopers

3:10 p.m.: Home Alone

5:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m.: The Family Stone

Friday, December 8

7:00 a.m.: Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

8:00 a.m.: Love the Coopers

10:30 a.m.: Home Alone

1:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:40 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

5:40 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:20 p.m.: Frozen (Disney Animated)

10:50 p.m.: Frozen II (Disney Animated)

1:00 a.m.: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

1:30 a.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)

Saturday, December 9

7:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

9:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

11:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns

1:05 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

3:05 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:45 p.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)

5:15 p.m.: Toy Story (Disney · Pixar)

7:15 p.m.: Toy Story 2 (Disney · Pixar)

9:20 p.m.: Toy Story 3 (Disney · Pixar)

11:50 p.m.: Toy Story 4 (Disney · Pixar)

Sunday, December 10

7:00 a.m.: The Simpsons (Holiday Episodes)

8:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns

10:00 a.m.: Home Alone 3

12:00 p.m.: Home Alone

2:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:10 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, December 11

7:00 a.m.: Snowglobe

10:30 a.m.: Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:00 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors

1:05 p.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

3:10 p.m.: Home Alone

5:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m.: Black Nativity

Tuesday, December 12

7:00 a.m.: Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

10:30 a.m.: Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:00 a.m.: Home Alone

1:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:00 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:30 p.m.: Godmothered

12:00 a.m.: The Mistle-Tones

Wednesday, December 13

7:00 a.m.: Home Alone 3

10:30 a.m.: Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:00 a.m.: The Family Stone

1:30 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:00 p.m.: Home Alone

6:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12:00 a.m.: Daddy’s Home 2

Thursday, December 14

7:00 a.m.: Daddy’s Home 2

10:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause

12:35 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

3:05 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:10 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

7:10 p.m.: Noelle

9:20 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:00 a.m.: 12 Dates of Christmas

Friday, December 15

7:00 a.m.: Kung Fu Panda Holiday

7:30 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9:30 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws

11:30 a.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:30 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

3:30 p.m.: Home Alone

6:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:40 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:20 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Saturday, December 16

7:00 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth

8:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

10:00 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

11:30 a.m.: Home Alone

2:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:35 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, December 17

7:00 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth

8:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:05 a.m.: Eloise at Christmastime

12:10 p.m.: Home Alone 3

2:15 p.m.: Prancer Returns

4:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

6:20 p.m.: Home Alone

8:50 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:30 p.m.: Godmothered

Monday, December 18

7:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m.: Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:35 a.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

2:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:15 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:20 p.m.: Frozen (Disney Animated)

8:50 p.m.: Frozen II (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

Tuesday, December 19

7:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:30 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:35 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:10 p.m.: Home Alone

5:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

Wednesday, December 20

7:00 a.m.: Eloise at Christmastime

10:30 a.m.: Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause

1:05 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

3:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:35 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:15 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:20 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

9:55 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 a.m.: Home Alone 3

Thursday, December 21

7:00 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth

8:00 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

9:30 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

11:30 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws

1:30 p.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

3:35 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

4:40 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

5:15 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:20 p.m.: Home Alone

8:50 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:30 p.m.: The Family Stone

Friday, December 22

7:00 a.m.: Prep & Landing (Disney Animated)

7:30 a.m.: Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animated)

8:00 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

9:30 a.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)

10:00 a.m.: Home Alone

12:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:10 p.m.: Noelle

5:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Saturday, December 23

7:00 a.m.: The Simpsons (Holiday Episodes)

8:00 a.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)

8:30 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors

10:30 a.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:05 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

3:10 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

5:10 p.m.: Home Alone

7:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

1:00 a.m.: Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

Sunday, December 24

7:00 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors

9:05 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

10:35 a.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1:15 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:55 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

5:35 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:40 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, December 25

7:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

10:30 a.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

11:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause

1:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

3:30 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

4:30 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

5:00 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

6:00 p.m.: Home Alone

8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause