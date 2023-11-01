Freeform’s ‘25 Days of Christmas’ 2023 Schedule: ‘Home Alone,’ ‘The Santa Clause’ & More
‘Tis the season — for “25 Days of Christmas” on Freeform!
The network has announced the lineup for its annual event, and it includes classic favorites like the Home Alone movies, The Santa Clause trilogy, and Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, as well as the Freeform premieres of Disney+ films Noelle and Godmothered. It all begins on Friday, December 1 and runs through Christmas Day.
Also on the schedule are Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the Toy Story franchise, Disney’s A Christmas Carol, Miracle on 34th Street (1994), and Frozen.
Check out the full schedule for Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” event below. Plus, check out our printable holiday movie schedule here!
Friday, December 1
7:00 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors
9:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
11:00 a.m.: Eloise at Christmastime
1:00 p.m.: The Star (2017)
3:00 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
7:00 p.m.: Home Alone
9:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m.: Home Alone 3
Saturday, December 2
7:00 a.m.: Home Alone
9:30 a.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:05 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
2:05 p.m.: The Santa Clause
4:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
6:45 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:50 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:30 p.m.: Godmothered — FREEFORM PREMIERE
Sunday, December 3
7:00 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
9:10 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws
11:15 a.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:20 p.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
2:50 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:10 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
8:15 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
8:50 p.m.: Home Alone
11:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Monday, December 4
7:00 a.m.: The Mistle-Tones
10:30 a.m.: Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animated)
11:00 a.m.: Home Alone
1:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:10 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:15 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
5:50 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:55 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
8:55 p.m.: Noelle — FREEFORM PREMIERE
12:00 a.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
1:00 a.m.: The Simpsons (Holiday Episodes)
Tuesday, December 5
7:00 a.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs
10:30 a.m.: Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)
11:30 a.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
2:00 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
4:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
6:00 p.m.: Home Alone
8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
Wednesday, December 6
7:00 a.m.: Snow
10:30 a.m.: Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)
11:05 a.m.: Home Alone
1:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause
6:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
8:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2
Thursday, December 7
7:00 a.m.: Snow 2: Brain Freeze
10:30 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12:35 p.m.: Love the Coopers
3:10 p.m.: Home Alone
5:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m.: The Family Stone
Friday, December 8
7:00 a.m.: Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)
8:00 a.m.: Love the Coopers
10:30 a.m.: Home Alone
1:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
3:40 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
5:40 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:20 p.m.: Frozen (Disney Animated)
10:50 p.m.: Frozen II (Disney Animated)
1:00 a.m.: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
1:30 a.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)
Saturday, December 9
7:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
9:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2
11:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns
1:05 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
3:05 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:45 p.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)
5:15 p.m.: Toy Story (Disney · Pixar)
7:15 p.m.: Toy Story 2 (Disney · Pixar)
9:20 p.m.: Toy Story 3 (Disney · Pixar)
11:50 p.m.: Toy Story 4 (Disney · Pixar)
Sunday, December 10
7:00 a.m.: The Simpsons (Holiday Episodes)
8:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns
10:00 a.m.: Home Alone 3
12:00 p.m.: Home Alone
2:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:10 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, December 11
7:00 a.m.: Snowglobe
10:30 a.m.: Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)
11:00 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors
1:05 p.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
3:10 p.m.: Home Alone
5:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m.: Black Nativity
Tuesday, December 12
7:00 a.m.: Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
10:30 a.m.: Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)
11:00 a.m.: Home Alone
1:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:00 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
6:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:30 p.m.: Godmothered
12:00 a.m.: The Mistle-Tones
Wednesday, December 13
7:00 a.m.: Home Alone 3
10:30 a.m.: Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)
11:00 a.m.: The Family Stone
1:30 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
4:00 p.m.: Home Alone
6:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
12:00 a.m.: Daddy’s Home 2
Thursday, December 14
7:00 a.m.: Daddy’s Home 2
10:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause
12:35 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
3:05 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:10 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
7:10 p.m.: Noelle
9:20 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:00 a.m.: 12 Dates of Christmas
Friday, December 15
7:00 a.m.: Kung Fu Panda Holiday
7:30 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
9:30 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws
11:30 a.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:30 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
3:30 p.m.: Home Alone
6:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:40 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:20 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Saturday, December 16
7:00 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth
8:30 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
10:00 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
11:30 a.m.: Home Alone
2:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:35 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Sunday, December 17
7:00 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth
8:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
10:05 a.m.: Eloise at Christmastime
12:10 p.m.: Home Alone 3
2:15 p.m.: Prancer Returns
4:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
6:20 p.m.: Home Alone
8:50 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:30 p.m.: Godmothered
Monday, December 18
7:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns
10:30 a.m.: Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)
11:35 a.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
2:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
4:15 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
6:20 p.m.: Frozen (Disney Animated)
8:50 p.m.: Frozen II (Disney Animated)
12:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
Tuesday, December 19
7:00 a.m.: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
10:30 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12:35 p.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:10 p.m.: Home Alone
5:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way
Wednesday, December 20
7:00 a.m.: Eloise at Christmastime
10:30 a.m.: Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)
11:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause
1:05 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
3:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:35 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:15 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:20 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
9:55 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:00 a.m.: Home Alone 3
Thursday, December 21
7:00 a.m.: Cricket on the Hearth
8:00 a.m.: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
9:30 a.m.: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
11:30 a.m.: The Search for Santa Paws
1:30 p.m.: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
3:35 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
4:40 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
5:15 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:20 p.m.: Home Alone
8:50 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:30 p.m.: The Family Stone
Friday, December 22
7:00 a.m.: Prep & Landing (Disney Animated)
7:30 a.m.: Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animated)
8:00 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
9:30 a.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)
10:00 a.m.: Home Alone
12:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
3:10 p.m.: Noelle
5:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Saturday, December 23
7:00 a.m.: The Simpsons (Holiday Episodes)
8:00 a.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)
8:30 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors
10:30 a.m.: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:05 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
3:10 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
5:10 p.m.: Home Alone
7:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
10:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
1:00 a.m.: Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)
Sunday, December 24
7:00 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors
9:05 a.m.: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
10:35 a.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
1:15 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:55 p.m.: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
5:35 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:40 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, December 25
7:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
10:30 a.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
11:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause
1:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2
3:30 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
4:30 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman
5:00 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
6:00 p.m.: Home Alone
8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause