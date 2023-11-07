‘For All Mankind’ Stars & Creators Tease Season 4 and New Civilization on Mars (VIDEO)

“You ready to make history?” That’s the question for Season 4 of For All Mankind.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at a behind-the-scenes video featuring interviews with some of the cast members and co-creators and executive producers Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert ahead of the series’ return to Apple TV+ on Friday, November 10. (An episode will drop weekly on Fridays through January 12, 2024.)

“This season’s really about the building of a new civilization on Mars. Last year, in Season 3, you saw the first explorers arrive on Mars,” Nedivi says. “This season, you’re actually seeing hundreds of people up there and you’re seeing how civilization becomes civilization.”

Adds Wolpert, “What Season 4 is really about is the new dawn of a space age where different types of people can start going to space — people who aren’t just astronauts and engineers and scientists, but everyday people — and how that changes the space race and sort of living and working in space.”

According to Nedivi, the plan always was, once they got to Mars on the show, to “really explore the asteroid belt” next. “What’s really influencing the growth of the base is the promise of wealth from these asteroids. If we can bring them into Mars orbit, we can mine them,” he explains. “Then we can take those resources, send them back down to Earth.” That allows them to, Wolpert says, “touch on one of the main themes of Season 4: the human capacity for greed.”

Watch the full video above for more from Nedivi and Wolpert, as well as stars Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, and Wrenn Schmidt — who comes up with a fun tagline for For All Mankind Season 4 — and clips.

“Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since Season 3, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners,” Apple TV+ teases of the 10-episode season. “Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards.”

In addition to Marshall, Wu, and Schmidt, also returning for Season 4 are Joel Kinnaman, Edi Gathegi, and Coral Peña. Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova are new series regulars.

For All Mankind is created by Ronald D. Moore, Nedivi, and Wolpert. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Seth Edelstein.

For All Mankind, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, November 10, Apple TV+