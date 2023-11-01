Get ready for some big names to perform on country music’s biggest night.

The Country Music Association has announced who will be taking the stage as performers for The 57th Annual CMA Awards, with first-time nominees and performers, country music legends, and CMA Awards winners. The latest added to the list are: Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Mac McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen, The War And Treaty, and Zac Brown Band. The first group of performers included Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, and Lainey Wilson. The show, hosted by Bryan and Peyton Manning, will broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 8 at 8/7c on ABC. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

For solo performances, Female Vocalist and Album of the Year nominee Ballerini will sing “Leave Me Again.” Combs, the reigning two-time Entertainer of the Year and nominated four times this year, will perform his new single “Where the Wild Things Are.” Vocal Duo of the Year nominee Dan + Shay will perform their current hit single, “Save Me The Trouble.” Three-time nominee Davis will sing “Next Thing You Know.” Male Vocalist of the Year nominee Johnson will take the stage with his new love song, “The Painter.” Three-time nominee McBryde will perform “Light On In the Kitchen.” First-time nominee (for Vocal Duo of the Year) The War and Treaty will perform their single “That’s How Love Is Made.”

Jelly Roll, who has been nominated five times, will perform for the first time, opening the show with “Need a Favor.” Bryan is slated to deliver a medley of his hits, including “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day,” “One Margarita,” “That’s My Kind Of Night,” “Play It Again,” and “Country Girl (Shake It For Me).” Stapleton, with three nominations this year, will perform his new single ‘White Horse.” And the most-nominated artist of the year, Wilson, will take the stage with her new song “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

As for the collaborations, there will be a tribute to the late songwriter and CMA Award winner Jimmy Buffett, featuring 11-time CMA Award winner Chesney and 10-time CMA Award winner and longtime Coral Reefer Band member McAnally, as well as 16-time CMA Award winner Jackson and 2023 Vocal Group of the Year nominee Zac Brown Band. Four-time nominee HARDY, three-time nominee Wallen, and first-time CMA Awards performer Post Malone will deliver a medley of Country classics. Plus, Wallen will take the stage for a second time with a surprise guest to perform a song from his Album of the Year-nominated album.

Jelly Roll will also perform “Love Can Build a Bridge” with K. Michelle. One of the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Tucker, and Vocal Group of the Year nominee Little Big Town will collaborate on a special performance of the former’s iconic “Delta Dawn.” Vocal Group and Music Video of the Year nominee Old Dominion and New Artist and Song of the Year nominee Moroney will take the stage with their new song, “Can’t Break Up Now.” Stapleton will also perform a second time, with Pearce, who has been nominated for Female Vocalist and Musical Event, collaborating on her new single “We Don’t Fight Anymore.”

Presenters will be announced soon. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster for the show.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer, Alan Carter is the director, and Jon Macks is the head writer.

57th Annual CMA Awards, Live, Wednesday, November 8, 8/7c, ABC