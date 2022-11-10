CMA Awards 2022: See the Full List of Winners, Loretta Lynn Tribute

It was a big night for first-time nominee Lainey Wilson and “Six Feet Apart” singer Luke Combs at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 9.

The ceremony, hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan, aired live on ABC, as well as streaming services like Hulu and YouTube TV, and saw the biggest stars come out to celebrate the best in country music. This included Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood, who kicked off the night with a moving tribute to the late Loretta Lynn.

It was a successful evening for Combs, who took the much-coveted Entertainer of the Year award for the second year running. The North Carolina native also took home the award for Album of the Year.

Meanwhile, Wilson, who had the most nominations heading into the ceremony, ended the night with major wins, including New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Taking to the stage to accept one of her two awards, an emotional Wilson said, “I know I’m new to a lot of folks, but I won’t let y’all all down. I promise you.”

The night also saw its share of memorable performances, including a tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis from Elle King and The Black Keys. Other performers included Kelly Clarkson, who dueted with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce, and Bryan, who took a break from his hosting duties to sing for the crowd. Wilson and Dierks Bentley also took to the stage to honor Alan Jackson, the recipient of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Check out the full list of winners below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs – WINNER

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson – WINNER

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs – WINNER

“Humble Quest” – Maren Morris

“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert

“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” – Lainey Wilson

“Time, Tequila & Therapy” – Old Dominion

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan – WINNER

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

“Things A Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson – WINNER

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion – WINNER

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne – WINNER

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland featuring Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – WINNER

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle – WINNER

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland featuring Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson – WINNER

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson – WINNER