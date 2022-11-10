CMA Awards 2022: See the Full List of Winners, Loretta Lynn Tribute
It was a big night for first-time nominee Lainey Wilson and “Six Feet Apart” singer Luke Combs at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 9.
The ceremony, hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan, aired live on ABC, as well as streaming services like Hulu and YouTube TV, and saw the biggest stars come out to celebrate the best in country music. This included Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood, who kicked off the night with a moving tribute to the late Loretta Lynn.
What a beautiful tribute to the legendary @LorettaLynn by @MirandaLambert, @Reba McEntire and @CarrieUnderwood to kick off the #CMAawards.✨ pic.twitter.com/ASDDq8mpVQ
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022
It was a successful evening for Combs, who took the much-coveted Entertainer of the Year award for the second year running. The North Carolina native also took home the award for Album of the Year.
Meanwhile, Wilson, who had the most nominations heading into the ceremony, ended the night with major wins, including New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.
Taking to the stage to accept one of her two awards, an emotional Wilson said, “I know I’m new to a lot of folks, but I won’t let y’all all down. I promise you.”
The night also saw its share of memorable performances, including a tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis from Elle King and The Black Keys. Other performers included Kelly Clarkson, who dueted with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce, and Bryan, who took a break from his hosting duties to sing for the crowd. Wilson and Dierks Bentley also took to the stage to honor Alan Jackson, the recipient of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.
Check out the full list of winners below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs – WINNER
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson – WINNER
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs – WINNER
“Humble Quest” – Maren Morris
“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert
“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” – Lainey Wilson
“Time, Tequila & Therapy” – Old Dominion
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan – WINNER
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
“Things A Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson – WINNER
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion – WINNER
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne – WINNER
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland featuring Jon Pardi
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – WINNER
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle – WINNER
Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
Brent Mason, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland featuring Jon Pardi
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson – WINNER
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson – WINNER