'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Wins Big After Sharing Emotional Story With Pat Sajak

Martin Holmes
Comments
Pat Sajak and contestant on Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

Wheel of Fortune

It was an unforgettable night for one Wheel of Fortune contestant on Wednesday’s (October 18) episode who walked away with big money and a heap of fantastic prizes.

Jennifer Mackey, a single mom from Bryan, Texas, powered her way through the game, winning over the hearts of host Pat Sajak and the viewing audience in the process.

At the top of the episode, Mackey opened up about raising her 10-year-old son Elijah and working multiple jobs. “I don’t know what it is, but I can’t stop working,” she shared. “I stay at work all day. Some of my jobs, I take [my son] with me.”

“So you have multiple jobs?” Sajak asked, to which Mackey replied, “Yes, I have four.”

“Wow… there’s only 24 hours in a day, you know that?” Sajak quipped.

Wheel of Fortune puzzle

Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

According to TheEagle.com, Mackey’s four jobs include a medical billing accounts receivable specialist, a custom framer, a manager at a seasonal store, and an event planner and decorator for her personal business with her sister. She’s also taking entrepreneurship classes at Texas A&M and volunteers for Dream Big While Young.

Mackey’s strong work ethic and commitment to providing for her son had viewers rooting for her throughout the episode. She certainly made the most of the opportunity, earning $12,298 cash and a trip to Great Britain during regular play.

Pat Sajak on Wheel

Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

This was enough to send Mackey to the Bonus Round, where she was faced with the “Phrase” category. As regular viewers will know, the “Phrase” category has been known to trip contestants up with its sometimes obscure and unusual answers.

After picking the additional letters “GBDA,” Mackey had to solve a puzzle board that read: “A _ _ MG T _ E V _ _ Y BEST.”

It didn’t take Mackey long to figure it out, quickly answering, “Among the very best,” and winning herself a brand new Nissan Pathfinder, totaling $58,848.

Wheel of FOrtune

Wheel of Fortune/YouTube

A shocked Mackey was overcome with emotion as her son and boyfriend ran onto the stage to celebrate with her.

“Holy cow she got all of that one!” wrote one fan regarding Mackey’s Bonus Round answer.

“Congratulations to Jennifer Mackey,” wrote another, while one fan added, “Jennifer congratulations on Nissan and great game!!”

