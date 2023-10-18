‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Called Out After Accepting Incorrect Answer

Wheel of Fortune viewers noticed a mistake on Tuesday’s (October 17) episode after Pat Sajak awarded a correct answer despite the contestant adding an extra “S” in their response.

Nadine Cedro from Toms River, New Jersey, was the contestant in question as she buzzed in to answer the episode’s Crossword Puzzle, which were words that come after the word “butter.” This is one round of the show that is usually very strict when it comes to rules.

“Say everything; don’t add anything,” Sajak reminded Cedro before she gave her answer, knowing a slight mispronunciation could cost her.

“Fly, Fingers, Bean, Nuts,” Cedro answered, which was deemed correct, earning her $1,800. But as Vanna White turned over the letters, viewers could see that the board showed “Fly, Fingers, Bean, Nut,” with the word nut being singular, not plural.

Despite it being a minor mistake, it didn’t stop some fans from taking to social media to call out Sajak for his lenient ruling.

“#WheelOfFortune missed the lady saying “nuts” instead of “nut.” Pat was too quick to confirm,” wrote one viewer on Twitter/X.

“She definitely said nuts. I heard it,” added another fan.

“@WheelofFortune that Nadine said nuts not nut I caught it!! No S added!” said another.

“She said “nuts”, not “nut”. Even closed captioning picked up the “s”,” another tweeted.

“We re-round it 3 times because our whole family heard nutS,” added another.

#WheelOfFortune missed the lady saying “nuts” instead of “nut.” Pat was too quick to confirm. — Blah Myah Nyah Crah (@findallday42) October 17, 2023

While fans drove themselves nuts, Cedro continued on, amassing $11,950 across the episode. However, she didn’t have enough to make it to the bonus round, losing out to opponent Kayla James, a criminal justice policy worker from Long Island, who walked away with $24,250.

Did you spot the mistake? Let us know in the comments below.