‘Shark Tank’ Tried to Hire Whoopi Goldberg to Join Show

Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran revealed that aside from sharpening her teeth on would-be investments, she once set bait for Whoopi Goldberg to join the team as a potential guest shark.

During The View‘s Tuesday, October 17 episode, Shark Tank stars Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Corcoran were guests. The View cohost Sara Haines inquired about Corcoran’s interest in having Goldberg join the investors on the show.

“You have a lot of great guest sharks this season, but I heard you really pushed for someone we know to be a guest shark on the show,” Haines asked, leaving Corcoran to respond, “That would be Whoopi. No one would argue with me. She tells it like it is.”

Cuban enthusiastically suggested that Goldberg would make an exceptional addition to the shark tank, eliciting a hearty laugh from the acclaimed EGOT-winning actress of Ghost as she contemplated the proposal. In response, the studio audience, The View‘s cohosts, and the personalities from Shark Tank united in unison, chanting Goldberg’s name amidst a resounding, “Do it! Do it! Do it!”.

“Look, I love this show,” the 67-year-old talk show moderator said before O’Leary joked that all Goldberg needed was $100 million of cash to burn. “There is the problem,” she jested. “If I could do it with ABC’s money… ?”

Subsequently, Corcoran offered further insight into her desire for Goldberg to appear on the show, where industry tycoons such as themselves evaluate and decide to invest in or pass on entrepreneurs and their product proposals.

“Every great shark we’ve had stems from the heart; they really want to help people, and that’s what you have,” Corcoran stated. “Who wouldn’t want to have you as their partner?”

The invitation follows an incident two years ago when Corcoran made a body-shaming joke about Goldberg on The View, leading her to apologize to her longtime friend on social media.

“I just came back from The View and saw my old friend Whoopi. She has a phenomenal sense of humor, and I’ve known Whoopi for years. I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize wasn’t funny,” she stated in an apology video on Twitter. “For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry.”