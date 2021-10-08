Barbara Corcoran Apologizes to Whoopi Goldberg for Body-Shaming Joke on ‘The View’

After appearing on The View with her fellow Shark Tank judges on Thursday, October 8, Barbara Corcoran is apologizing for a body-shaming joke directed towards co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

“I just came back from The View and saw my old friend Whoopi. She has a phenomenal sense of humor, and I’ve known Whoopi for years. I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize wasn’t funny,” she stated in an apology video on Twitter. “For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry.”

The joke was made during the group’s discussion of Shark Tank’s first Black female guest host, Emma Grede, and her size-inclusive denim brand Good American. Referring to how many people, including herself and co-host Ana Navarro, have gained weight during the pandemic, Goldberg joked about the brand’s sizing, asking, “Will they fit this COVID [butt]? If they fit two COVID [butts], we’ll be fine.”

Corcoran bounced off the joke, telling Goldberg, “When you get finished with those jeans and decide you don’t like them, give them to me. I’m gonna make two pairs.”

Clapping back, Navarro came to Goldberg’s defense, telling Corcoran, “Let me just tell you something. Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV.”

Many viewers took to Twitter to show their support for Goldberg and praise Navarro for her clever comment.

Not that our Whoopi needs defending … but I’m guessing she’s writing a letter or recommendation right now for the show to hire Ana as permanent co-host. — sharon m (@sminchicago) October 7, 2021

Jill Biden wore it better!!!! pic.twitter.com/KuVFzrmpQO — Joan Dye (@JoanDye94894510) October 7, 2021

Goldberg didn’t take Corcoran’s comments to heart, as she responded to her video, stating, “Barbara, we have been friends forever and I know your humor, I knew you were kidding.”

Barbara we have been friends forever and i know your humor, i knew you were kidding — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) October 8, 2021