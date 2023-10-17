‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Sneak Peek: See John B. & Eliza’s First Kiss (VIDEO)

Aaron Bryant‘s “worst-case scenario” occurs in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 Episode 4: Eliza Isichei gets pulled for a date with John Buresh, and newcomer to the beach in Thursday’s episode (along with John Henry). And the TV Insider exclusive clip above shows just how fast the sparks fly between John and Eliza. Tune in above to see them share their first kiss.

Eliza and Aaron had been enjoying a steady romance up until Aaron admitted he kissed Mercedes Northup. The confession reminded Eliza of her Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 love triangle with Justin Glaze and Rodney Matthews, and she wasn’t happy about it. “I don’t understand why he would do that,” she told her fellow cast mates on the beach in the October 5 episode. “I can’t do this again.”

In Episode 4, airing on Thursday, October 19 on ABC, she’s exploring things with someone new. John makes a toast to their “journey ahead” in the sneak peek above, and Eliza is all smiles. “I’m super excited that I get to spend this time with you. I’m looking forward to what this could become,” John says in his toast. “I think that we could really have something good here.” As Eliza replies, “Cheers to us.”

In a solo confession, John tells the camera that being on a date with Eliza feels “surreal.” “It feels like I’m in a fairy tale. It feels like a dream,” he adds.

As John continues to flirt, Eliza giggles and says, “You make me so nervous! I’m blushing.” Then he asks for a kiss, she says yes, and they share a sweet moment.

“How she checked all the boxes and how she kissed me and everything, I just felt like it was pure and perfect,” John tells the cameras at the end of the clip.

Does this mean Eliza has found herself in another Bachelor in Paradise love triangle? Or will she steer clear of repeating history by focusing her attention on John? Find out when Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 Episode 4 airs on ABC.

Bachelor in Paradise, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC