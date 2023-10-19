Mickie James on Her Next Chapter In Impact Wrestling & ‘Bound for Glory’

It’s hard to believe Mickie James first stepped foot in Impact Wrestling more than 20 years ago. Since then she has built a legendary career, one that continues today as “Hardcore Country” looks to win back the Knockouts women’s championship against Trinity Fatu at Bound for Glory. It’s a title never lost. She was forced to vacate the gold due to a broken rib earlier this year.

With James’ return to the Impact ring last month, it was only a matter of time before getting that crack at the division’s top prize. And there is no better place for the marquee battle than the company’s biggest annual show. Here the star opens up about her next chapter.

You returned to Impact Wrestling during the 1,000th episode. What was that like?

Mickie James: The energy of the arena that night. Everyone was on cloud 9 to celebrate 1,000 episodes. I had never even been in the ring with Kia Stevens, Awesome Kong, before that night. To stand next to someone who I love and admire and respect so much, her and Gail Kim was the foundation of what that division was built off of. It was beautiful because you saw the electricity in the fans and got to see the different dynamics you didn’t see before. You saw Savanah Evans and Kong facing off. The Beautiful People and their response from the crowd. Gail Kim got back in the ring again, which people are always vying for as the mother of the knockouts. To be standing alongside them was amazing.

When we last talked you were on your “Last Rodeo.” You won the title but were forced to relinquish it due to injury. What’s your mindset in terms of where your career is at the moment?

It was such a setback. After the “Last Rodeo” story and not having to retire, but giving up the title. It was disheartening because I felt like I was on a real roll. I thought it would be one hell of a run where I go out in a blaze of glory. Then all of a sudden it comes to a screeching halt. I was devastated about it because that’s not how I wanted the story to end. You never want to have to give up the championship. When I was on the path of recovery and healing, in walked my friend Trinity to the Impact roster as the newest Knockout. As I’m healing, I see her kicking ass and glowing and shining. It was amazing to watch as a spectator.

Honestly, I was cleared and could have come back before Impact 1000, but I was having so much fun. I got to spend summer time with my son at home, but also watched my friend shine so brightly with an opportunity I felt she deserved. I was torn about whether to come back. I didn’t want to step on her moment, but the opportunity to come back for Impact 1000 presented itself. I couldn’t turn it down. It reminded me how bittersweet it was that I never lost the championship. I think it’s going to be a friendly competition-based match.

Would you consider this a continuation of the “Last Rodeo” or another chapter?

For the “Last Rodeo,” it was if I can’t win the championship one more time then I don’t deserve to be here anymore. There is a whole crop of women who trained and got into wrestling because they love wrestling and wanted to be wrestlers because of women like myself, Trish Stratus, Lita, Molly, and Jaqueline. That’s really special and because of that, the bar has been raised to a whole different level.

Now not showing what we’re capable of, but what is expected, especially in the Knockouts division. Me winning the championship was ending that chapter. In saying that, there is a whole new mindset as we go into the Bound for Glory because Trinity is my friend.I hate to see her not as a champion with what she has done, but I also can’t see myself not as a champion. I think it’s a different level of competition. Whether I retire if I don’t win, I don’t think it’s a question.

Because there is still more to be done.

I feel like I proved to myself that I do still belong and can still go. It sucked I got hurt with a broken rib. It was something that I thought would hold me back like it did. I’ve had a broken rib before. It was the placement of it and how it affected breathing because it was so high up on my ribcage. I think because it was right under the shoulder I injured before too. But you muscle through a lot of things. It was frustrating. I don’t think I’m going to be done regardless at Bound for Glory, but obviously, I have a lot more to think about now. There have been a lot of changes, even the last week, for me and my family on a personal level. I think I have a lot more going on that is heavy on my mind and heavy in my heart about what is the next chapter for Mickie James. If I don’t win, what is that going to look like?

Speaking of family, how proud of your husband Nick Aldis are you for being named WWE SmackDown general manager? How does this change the household dynamic?

It’s really interesting when I was back at WWE there was an opportunity for Nick to go to AEW. He turned it down because it was too much on our family for him to be on the road full-time along with me. Our son Donovan was three or four. I think about it now, and it has shifted. Nick has deserved this opportunity for a long time. A lot of people don’t realize he has been at this for almost 20 years I’d say …The way our careers have gone. It’s weird not really being in the same place for long, but I think it’s by design. We have to do our best for our son first. That means someone has to have a lighter schedule. Business picked up for the Aldis family. In the wrestling world, if people don’t know who Nick Aldis is, they will. He is an incredible talent.

What do you think of Traci Brooks going into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound for Glory? You two go way back.

I’ve known Traci since the Nashville Fairgrounds with the cage dancers and Lollipop. I was Alexis Laree in the Gathering and in comes Traci Brooks. Nobody deserves it like her. She has always been the constant and did a lot for that locker room and division. I’m excited for her. Not only as a talent but as a friend and woman. I think we often are very humble in our contributions and Traci is one of the most humble. What she has done and sacrificed and given the business. We saw her come back recently and get some of her flowers. I’m excited to be there in person for her induction. The Knockouts wouldn’t be where it was and is without the OG.

There have been many weeks Impact has had the best pro wrestling show. They’ve been winning over or back one fan at a time. What are your thoughts on what they have done?

This is a legitimate opinion of someone in the industry. I wish the fans would have gotten behind Impact the way they have with the AEW from the start. You look at what Impact has done through 20 years where they did 2 million viewers at their highest. I just wish fans had gotten behind Impact because we may be singing a different tune today. I feel like a lot of people sleep on the Impact. It has one of the best locker rooms, the best women’s division, and the greatest opportunities if you are a performer to define, redefine, and create something special.

And doing it alongside a team that believes in you and really wants you to succeed. I feel there are a lot of women who choose and want to be at Ippact because of the opportunities provided. It’s the place to grow and build a name. You look at AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and even CM Punk who was at Impact in its early days. All these people who have come through and really created and made their careers. I hope the longevity speaks for itself. The fact Impact has been able to stick around for 20 years and has this rich library, it’s pretty remarkable. I want the wrestling business to win and my friends to have a place to work. I think the competition is beautiful. The more people who just love wrestling and enjoy it. I hope they will still stick around and watch Impact.

Impact Wrestling, Thursdays, 8/7c, AXS TV

Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory, October 21, 8/7c, FITE TV and Pay-Per-View

Impact Wrestling Greatest Shows collection is now streaming on FITE+