Impact Wrestling Star Trinity Fatu on Finding Her New Glow Since Leaving WWE

Trinity Fatu has found a new glow in the rings of Impact Wrestling. The former WWE superstar previously known as Naomi was in search of a new chapter after more than a decade. Herself and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) stepped away from WWE in May 2022 while holding the women’s tag team championship amid creative differences and growing frustrations. They decided to bet on themselves with Fatu specifically taking some time to really contemplate her future.

Almost a year later the dancer-turned pro wrestler revealed that next anticipated move by debuting for Impact Wrestling. Right from her electric neon-coated entrance, it was clear Fatu had made the right decision. The newest member of the Knockouts division entered the mix rather quickly with standout matches against the likes of Kilynn King, Gisele Shaw, Jody Threat, and Savannah Evans. However, her biggest rival out of the gate is another WWE alum Deonna Purrazzo.

Fatu went on to defeat “The Virtuosa” at Slammiversary in July. The two are set to square off one more time at Emergence. We caught up with Trinity ahead of the marquee Knockouts title defense to reflect on her time with Impact so far.

There was a definite buzz at Impact when you arrived. We’re seeing you in places like Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, red carpets, etc. Do you consider yourself a needle mover for the company?

Trinity: I think there are so many factors to it. I think I am one of those factors, but I’m not the only factor. I think Impact is an incredible show with a full roster of talented people. There have been some other great returns as well. I think it has been a combination. I definitely feel fans have felt my presence there. I know I feel that energy. My goal is to continue creating a buzz for Impact and continuing to represent this company that has done wonders for me in a short amount of time.

The Knockouts division has had this special bond over the years. You seem to fit in perfectly. Has there been one or two that have been your go-to for support as you made this transition?

KiLynn King and Gisele Shaw. I’ve gotten really close to those two and we’ve had a special connection. KiLynn because she had that first match with me at Impact. We shared something special because she and I both needed to have that match together. I was nervous and scared and wondering what would happen to me after being out of the ring for so long and wanting and needing to prove myself on that night. Same for her to really showcase who she is and how she could shine in there with anyone. We bonded that night. Gisele, I think she is just awesome.

Every Trinity entrance and match has its own unique presentation. How is it having this newfound freedom where just a few years ago you were worried how any little tweak or even the idea of the glow would be received by WWE management?

Very freeing. It’s a challenge with each show to switch it up and make it different. The aesthetic glow is a major part of it. I do put a lot of time, money, and thought into just the things glowing. I definitely have some ideas for future entrances and bigger productions that I would like to do. That’s the cool thing about the glow. It’s funny to me when fans come up and say. “You’ve been doing it for five years. Switch it up and do something different.” But if only they understood how much time and energy is invested in it. It has to feel like something that will elevate me more than this has for me to change anything. Right now, I feel like I’m still creating and the fans are still enjoying it, and I’m still enjoying it. It’s also so much of who I am. So, I feel like you’re getting something authentic from me.

Have others have asked for advice on doing something similar?

Not particularly. But do get a lot of questions about my entrance, and stuff I’m doing, and where I get certain pieces. Since I’ve been at Impact the gear designer’s response and the fan art have been insane. I love it. Every week I’m getting a new gear design. I can’t make this stuff fast enough. That is what is next on my list. To legit take a sewing class from Miss Sandra [Gray]. She has been making my gear since I debuted at NXT. She has volunteered to give me lessons and classes so I can make my own gear. That’s what is next. I have so much gear and so many designs from fans I want to wear and get made. There are not enough hands to get them all done.

Where do you put all the gear and pieces you have used?

We just built a garage on my property specifically for gear. My husband [WWE superstar Jimmy Uso] and I have over 14 years of gear. We have a whole room in our house for memorabilia, gear, and all that stuff. It’s getting pretty out of control. There is literally nowhere to put it. We’re going to organize it and figure all that out…I’ve never sold any of it or given any of it away. I think I’m going to start getting rid of some pieces and maybe giving some away to fans and supporters.

Will that be hard?

It won’t. There will be a few sentimental ones that I want to hold on to, but I’m about ready to let some of it go.

Speaking of your husband, how has it been finding time together on two different schedules now?

It was a drastic change at first, but we adjusted to it I think very well and pretty quickly. We had no choice. We make it work. We get very creative spending time together The good thing about Impact is it’s a lighter schedule, so I’m able to be with him, and he is able to come to my shows as well. Just making that time we do have at home a priority and even more special and making the best time away now that we are not on the road together. We definitely use FaceTime and book flights left and right. We’re back and forth, but it works.

Arguably your biggest rival at Impact has been Deonna Purrazzo. She really blossomed at Impact and built quite the career. What has it been like working with her as you’ve built this story leading into your rematch at Emergence?

I think Deonna is incredible and arguably the best technical wrestler that there is right now. It has been a growing experience to first of all compete against her because she is such an incredible competitor. She definitely challenged me and brought the best out of me. It’s only going to get better in the second go-round. I know I have to dig deeper and fight harder and be better than last time. I’ve connected with her as well because we’ve had a very similar experience with how we came into Impact and went through that challenging time in our careers. I hope to be as good a champion with my time at Impact as she has been. If I’m half the champ she has been, I would have thought I had done good. I think she has shown time and time again that she is a star and that she is a top female in any promotion. Impact is the type of place that gives you opportunities you don’t get elsewhere.

It has now been more than 10 years since Total Divas first aired. If there ever was a similar Knockouts reality show, who would you cast?

Everybody’s personality is so different. Definitely Jordynne Grace. She is just a unique individual. I’ve never met anyone like her, as disciplined as her, as jacked as her, and works as hard as her. She is just awesome. Of course, iconic legend Mickie James, and Gail Kim, just for the simple fact here is greatness and that needs to get on there. Masha Slamovich is a hardcore badass. Deinilty Deonna because she is just a queen and boss. The Death Dollz are funny as hell together. We have to have their interactions. Gisele definitely. “Mother” got to be on there. Jody is a wild child, people will get a kick out of her story. Savannah Evans is super talented. All the women are just unique. I love that locker room

Any thoughts of doing more intergender wrestling and going after other titles? Maybe the X Division?

Why not? Let’s go for it. You only live once. I’m getting up there. I want to accomplish more and do the impossible. I’m in such a state now where my mind is so open that I’m down for anything. I’m in my fearless era. I’m not scared of anything right now. I will take on anyone. That is where I am in my spirit and my grit. Being away for that year made my love for what I do stronger. I want to do it while I can.

You’ve become a shining example of how others in the business support each other. How important was that? What does that do for your confidence?

It’s such a motivating aspect for me to have that support, especially after being beaten down so much verbally and online the past year. To return and have such a positive response was greatly appreciated and valued. It has been one of my main sources of support that I received from fans and peers. That was everything to me. It helped keep my spirits up and be where I needed to be to continue on this journey. Things can really break you down emotionally I let that happen over the years. It happened to me without me realizing it. I didn’t think I could do it anymore. I didn’t think people wanted to see me anymore just seeing that negativity online. Just to feel that inside.

I think it’s super important to really focus on your mental health and stay strong and not let the negative influence overtake the positive. I want to be a representative and let fans and performers know no matter what. When your life brings you to your knees, you have to get up and keep going. As long as you keep trying and getting up, you’ll find your way and figure it out and find that passion and love somewhere. You have to keep going and move forward. If I can kick out and defy the odds of what people think of me, so can you.

Impact Wrestling Emergence, August 27, 8/7c, FITE TV

Impact Wrestling, Thursdays, 8/7c, AXS TV