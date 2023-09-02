‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Boss Teases Titans & Crossovers in Monsterverse Series

All monsters attack!

Set after the events of 2014’s epic Godzilla film, where the radiated reptile trudged through San Francisco, this addictive Apple TV+ series sees the big-screen behemoths known as Titans creating chaos again.

As for the humans in the emotional and surprisingly intimate tale that is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, San Fran survivor Cate (Anna Sawai) is traveling to Japan to locate her MIA father. There, she uncovers a jaw-dropping betrayal and—with help from her half brother (Ren Watabe) and an American hacker (Kiersey Clemons)—her family’s link to the covert Monarch group that’s been investigating the Titans for decades.

But who are the real monsters here? “Sometimes it’s figurative and sometimes it’s literal,” says executive producer Tory Tunnell.

Through 1950s flashbacks, it’s revealed how a team of Monarch agents, including Army officer Lee Shaw (Wyatt Russell), were tracking Titans in hopes of discovering their origins. Matt Shakman (WandaVision), who directed the first two episodes, notes that Cate’s contemporary discoveries will create “the opportunity of having characters cross over,” such as the present-day Shaw, played by Russell’s father Kurt. (Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski also star in the series, premiering this November on the streaming service.)

Like Monarch’s files, most other series details are top secret. And as far as which Titans are on tap? “That should be a surprise,” says Shakman, who admits that both new Titans and fan faves are in the mix. Sounds like an opportunity fit for a King (Kong).

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Premieres November, Apple TV+