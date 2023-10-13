If you enjoyed the tribute performance celebrating 50 years of hip hop at the 2023 Grammy Awards, you’re going to love this upcoming special.

CBS and The Recording Academy have announced that A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop, a live concert special honoring hip hop legends, will air on Sunday, December 10 at 8:30/7:30c (8 p.m. PT) on CBS. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+, live (via the feed of their local CBS affiliate) and on demand for those who subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime and on demand the next day for those with Paramount+ Essential. The special will tape on November 8 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

Taking the stage at the special tribute concert to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop is a star-studded lineup of hip hop legends and Grammy-winning artists, including Black Thought, Bun B, Common, De La Soul, Jermaine Dupri, J.J. Fad, Talib Kweli, The Lady Of Rage, LL Cool J, MC Sha-Rock, Monie Love, The Pharcyde, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rakim, Remy Ma, Uncle Luke, and Yo-Yo. The live concert special will showcase and celebrate the genre’s profound history and monumental cultural impact around the world. More performers will be announced at a later date.

A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins, Shawn Gee, and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of Two One Five Entertainment, Dionne Harmon, Claudine Joseph, LL Cool J, Fatima Robinson, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serve as executive producers, and Marcello Gamma serves as director of the special.

The 2023 Grammys tribute performance was a medley of classics, kicked off with LL Cool J, and also featured performers including Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel and Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, The Lox, Method Man, Missy Elliott, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rahiem, Rakim, The Roots, Run-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort.

A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop, Concert Special, Sunday, December 10, 8:30/7:30c, CBS and Paramount+