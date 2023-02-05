The 2023 Grammy Awards honor the 50th anniversary of hip hop this year with a tribute performance co-curated by Questlove and label Mass Appeal. Before the event, Questlove teased audiences would see “some of the biggest names from the genre coming together to celebrate hip-hop history — its past, its present, its future,” and the performance surely didn’t disappoint.

Following the introduction of the Dr. Dre Impact Award, LL Cool J introduced the tribute performance, which began with Black Thought taking the stage. Soon after came Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, then Run DMC and LL Cool J himself (with a rapid wardrobe change).

The performance transitioned with some DJ scratches from Jazzy Jeff before Salt N Pepa took the stage. Rakim spat a few bars; then Public Enemy took the stage before passing it off to LL and Thought once again. The Ghetto Boyz’s “Straight from da Ghetto” began to play as we transitioned into the ’90s, where acts like Ice T, Queen Latifah, and Method Man performed.

Busta Rhymes then performed “Put Ya Hands Where My Eyes Can See” before Busta did some lines from his featured track “Look At Me Now.”

As we entered the 2000s, Nelly appropriately took the stage, followed by The LOX waving a Ruff Ryders flag. Finally, the act entered the modern era, with Lil Baby representing first, followed by GloRilla and Lil Uzi Vert, complete with spikey hair.

According to Questlove, who spoke to Variety, Will Smith was meant to participate in the tribute but had to back out due to scheduling conflicts. The event supposedly coincided with production for Bad Boys 4.