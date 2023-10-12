Vanna White Opens Up About ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Salary Negotiations

Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune

It was confirmed last month that long-time Wheel of Fortune letter-turner Vanna White is sticking with the show through the 2025-26 season, and now the host is opening up about those tense contract negotiation reports.

Speaking to People, White said she found it hard to read the talk about her negotiations with Sony Pictures Television. “It was because people just have rumors,” she said. “Everything is so blown out of proportion, not just with my stuff, with everybody’s stuff.”

White said she is a “strong person” and refused to let the reports get to her. “I’m not going to do anything I don’t want to do or that I don’t believe in,” she added. “My mother taught me that at a young age and I’m sticking to my guns.”

Wheel host Pat Sajak announced he would be retiring next June at the end of the 41st season and will be replaced by Ryan Seacrest. This news led to much speculation about White’s future with the show.

In July, reports circulated claiming that White’s lawyer asked Sony for 50% of Sajak’s salary (which is thought to be around $15 million a year). However, a source later told People that wasn’t true, stating, “Fifty percent of Pat’s salary is so outrageous that no one in their right mind could say that it’s fair. The negotiation is asking for much more than 50 percent of his salary. It’s asking for the same pay — if not more.”

White revealed that she did consider leaving the show after Sajak announced his retirement, but ultimately, she decided to stay.

“I’m just so happy that I have signed for two more years,” she stated. “I have this next year with Pat, and then I have two years after that, so I will be part of Wheel of Fortune, at least through 2026.”

This means she will host alongside Seacrest, who has previously praised White publicly. As for White, she is looking forward to working with the American Idol host.

“I know Ryan — he is professional, he’s good at what he does, he’s kind,” White shared. “I think it’s going to be good. He’s such a nice guy and he loves what he does. He said, ‘Look, I am not replacing Pat. I’m not going in to try to fill Pat’s shoes. No one can ever replace him.’ He says he’s coming in to do a good job and to keep the show going, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

