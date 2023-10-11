‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Saved: Season 2 Will Stream on Netflix 

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas, Kate Mulgrew, Angus Imrie, and Rylee Alazraqui — 'Star Trek: Prodigy'
Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Star Trek: Prodigy

 More

Star Trek: Prodigy has a new home.

The animated kids’ series in the franchise, among several shows canceled by Paramount+ in June, is coming to Netflix. Season 1, which has already been released, will be available later in 2023. The new, second season, which is currently in production, will premiere in 2024.

Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences. It follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered (a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise), but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

The voice cast includes: Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner), and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). Also featured as recurring voice cast members are Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay), and Billy Campbell (Thadiun Okona).

'Star Trek: Section 31' Starring Michelle Yeoh Is Happening — as Movie Event
Related

'Star Trek: Section 31' Starring Michelle Yeoh Is Happening — as Movie Event

Star Trek: Prodigy is developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman, along with Alex Kurtzman and his team at Secret Hideout. The series is from CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Productions; Nickelodeon Animation; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, along with co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, executive produces, and serves as the creative lead of the animated series. Aaron Waltke and Patrick Krebs are co-executive producers.

The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ includes Discovery (entering its final season), Picard (which has released its final season), Strange New Worlds (returning for Season 3), and Lower Decks (streaming its fourth season now on Thursdays). The upcoming Star Trek: Section 31 and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy are slated to begin production soon.

Star Trek: Prodigy - Paramount+

Star Trek: Prodigy where to stream

Star Trek: Prodigy

