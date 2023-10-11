‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Saved: Season 2 Will Stream on Netflix 

Star Trek: Prodigy has a new home.

The animated kids’ series in the franchise, among several shows canceled by Paramount+ in June, is coming to Netflix. Season 1, which has already been released, will be available later in 2023. The new, second season, which is currently in production, will premiere in 2024.

Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences. It follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered (a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise), but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.