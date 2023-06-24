Paramount+ Cancels ‘The Game,’ ‘Star Trek: Prodigy,’ ‘Grease’ & ‘Queen of the Universe’

The Game has ended, Star Trek: Prodigy has crash-landed, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies has fallen, and Queen of the Universe has been dethroned.

Paramount+ has canceled the four series and will remove all four from its streaming library for tax write-offs as it prepares to launch Paramount+ With Showtime on Tuesday, June 27, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Game, a two-season revival of the CW-turned-BET series of the same name, was a comedy-drama offering a modern-date examination of Black culture through the prism of professional football, as Paramount+ described. The cast included Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez, and Toby Sandeman. CBS Studios will shop around the revival, will the nine-season original series will continue to stream on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of young aliens searching for a better future… and learning the controls of a ship they commandeered. The voice cast included Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Rylee Alazraqui, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Dee Bradley Baker, and John Noble. Season 2 is still in post-production, and CBS Studios will try to find a new home for both seasons, THR reports.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was a musical prequel to Grease focusing on four fed-up outcasts — played by Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, and Tricia Fukuhara — who dared to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that changed the course of Rydell High history. Paramount Television Studios will shop around the series.

And Queen of the Universe brought together drag queens from across the globe to battle it out in two seasons of singing competitions, with Graham Norton hosting and Mel B, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, and Vanessa Williams judging the Season 2 showdown.

“The Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe and The Game have completed their runs on Paramount+ and will not be returning to the service,” a Paramount+ spokesperson said in a statement, per THR. “We want to extend our thanks to our tremendously talented cast and crew and our producing partners for their passionate work and dedication on these programs, and we wish them all the best on their future endeavors.”