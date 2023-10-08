‘Baywatch’ Alum Mike Newman Discusses 16-Year Battle With Parkinson’s

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Mike Newman of 'Baywatch'
All American TV, Inc./Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Baywatch

 More

Baywatch alum Mike Newman, the actor who played lifeguard Mike “Newmie” Newman on the ‘90s syndicated series, is opening up with a long-term health saga: He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2006.

“Everything changes,” Newman, 66, tells People in a new interview. “All those things that you thought you were going to do with your children and grandchildren, pictures we were going to take, all the plans I had… stopped.”

After noticing a “shake” in his movement and finding that he was running and swimming at slower speeds, Newman sought medical attention. A doctor prescribed him the MAO-B indicator Azilect, which eased his symptoms — and thus confirmed that he had Parkinson’s.

The actor — a former lifeguard in real life as well as on screen — intended to retire to Hawaii with his wife, Sarah. He had built a house there, plus an Olympic-sized pool. But his plans changed post-diagnosis, and he and his wife have spent the last 16 years in Los Angeles instead.

Parkinson’s is a “sinister” disease, with symptoms that “march forward so slowly that you barely notice that they’re changing,” he tells People. “Parkinson’s disease doesn’t wait for you. It keeps on plowing in.”

'Baywatch' Cast Reveals Their Fave Episodes for the 30th Anniversary (PHOTOS)
Related

'Baywatch' Cast Reveals Their Fave Episodes for the 30th Anniversary (PHOTOS)

Even so, Newman has kept up his exercise routine, explaining to the magazine that physical activity is the best treatment for Parkinson’s. So every day, he swims, kayaks, or runs. “I’ve been training for this,” he says, referring to a life spent in sport. “Somebody that was 65 and not very athletic, if they got the news that they got Parkinson’s, it wouldn’t turn out as well. I got them all beat, I guess, if we could call it ‘beat.’”

And now he’s sharing his Parkinson’s story with the world, both in his People interview and in the upcoming four-part docuseries Baywatch: The American Dream. He chose to participate in the latter with the condition that the documentarians team up with the Michael J. Fox Foundation and Cedars-Sinai for Parkinson’s research fundraising. “This may not help me,” he tells People. “But it’s going to help someone down the road.”

Baywatch (1989) - Syndicated

Baywatch (1989) where to stream

Baywatch (1989)

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. at SAG-AFTRA protest on October 6
1
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars Protest, Give Speeches on SAG-AFTRA Picket Line
Michael Peña in 'A Million Miles Away'
2
‘A Million Miles Away’: How Michael Peña Connects to the Film’s Real-Life Story
Cast of 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody'
3
8 Best Disney Halloween Episodes to Get You in the Spooky Spirit
ISA BRIONES, WILL PRICE, MILES MCKENNA, ZACK MORRIS, ANA YI PUIG-'Goosebumps'
4
‘Goosebumps’ EPs on the R.L. Stine Stories That Inspire Each Episode
Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum in Magnum PI - Season 5 Premiere - 'The Passenger'
5
‘Magnum P.I.’ Boss: Season 5 Is a ‘Quite Satisfying’ End for the Show