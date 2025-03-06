David Hasselhoff’s Ex-Wife, Pamela Bach, Dies at 62

David Hasselhoff‘s ex-wife, Pamela Bach, has died at the age of 62. TMZ reported that she died by suicide.

The outlet reported that her family had not heard from her in a while and were concerned. Paramedics were called to her house after a report of an unconscious female was made on Wednesday, March 5. LAPD officers attended her $2 million Hollywood Hills home shortly after. Bach was pronounced dead at the scene. TMZ was told that she had not left a note.

Hasselhoff told the publication, “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time, but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

Hasselhoff, 72, and Bach were married from 1989 to 2006. They shared two daughters – Hayley, 32, and Taylor, 34. Hasselhoff and Bach argued about monthly spousal support until 2017. They starred on Baywatch together, where Bach played café owner Kaye Morgan for 10 years from 1991 to 2000.

Other roles that Bach starred in included Sirens, The Young and the Restless, Cheers, T.J. Hooker, The Fall Guy, and Knight Rider, where she met Hasselhoff in 1985, and more. However, Bach’s first big-screen role was in the film, Rumble Fish in 1983. She starred alongside Mickey Rourke, Matt Dillon, and Diane Lane.

Before Bach, Hasselhoff was married to actress and singer Catherine Hickland from 1984 to 1989. They did not have any children together. Then, in 2018, Hasselhoff married Welsh model Hayley Roberts. Bach did not remarry before her death.

She was a grandmother, however, as their daughter, Taylor had a daughter named London in August 2024 with her husband, Madison Fiore, whom she married in 2023. Bach posted photos to Instagram with her daughters and granddaughter on Christmas 2024.

On New Year’s Eve 2024, Bach shared a positive message on Instagram where she was looking forward to the upcoming year. “May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here’s to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!” she wrote.

Taylor has not posted anything about her mom’s passing. Hayley shared a throwback photo of her parents at the Jurassic Park: The Ride Grand Opening in 1995 to her Instagram Story. She simply captioned the post with a white heart.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.