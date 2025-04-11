‘Tic Tac Dough’ Host Brooke Burns Dishes on Show’s Comeback & What’s Different

When it comes to Tic Tac Dough, it’s always been about x’s and o’s. However, there is more to this updated version of the classic that dates back to the 1950s and comes to Game Show Network on April 14. The new iteration hosted by the Emmy-nominated Brooke Burns sees two contestants compete in three rounds of play. They work to place three of their marks in a row on the giant trivia board.

Each takes turns selecting categories and answering questions to place an x or o to bring them closer to victory. They receive 100 points for each correct answer and 500 points if they complete three in a row. However, there is a dragon lurking behind one of the squares to cost the player who lands on him a turn. Whoever makes it to the grand prize round must face the dragon as it moves strategically on the board to block the finalist’s ability to make three-in-a-row and take home $10,000.

This is the latest gig for Burns, an actress who broke out early on in her career thanks to roles on iconic shows like Baywatch, Ally McBeal and Melrose Place. She stepped in the world of game show hosting through NBC’s Dog Eat Dog before going on to add more to her resume including ABC’s You Deserve It alongside Chris Harrison. She received an Emmy nomination for outstanding game show host for her work on the UK-adapted The Chase and became the longtime host of Master Minds on GSN.

We caught up with Burns to talk about the new game show, evolution as a host, family and what she thinks of her former Baywatch: Hawaii and North Shore co-star Jason Momoa’s success.

You’ve hosted a lot of shows over the years. What were you most excited about with Tic Tac Dough?

Brooke Burns: I think the newness of kind of doing this sort of set was interesting to me. This piqued my curiosity. Of course, I also love my family at GSN, so there is not a lot I won’t do for them.

What do you make of the set?

In some ways, actually shooting the show I felt an intimacy I was able to have with the contestants. Then I think the struggle is to keep that game show energy up because it was so intimate. There were times where it’s like you could have heard a pin drop. That’s when the acting skills kick in and you sort of have to try and conjure this energy and keep that up because you’re not in a massive space where you’re yelling and there are these audience members and all of that. Having an acting background, that’s possible. Then you can’t leave behind the two contestants who maybe are very nervous or this is their first time doing it. So, it’s about helping them on this journey while you’re running the show.

It’s interesting you say that because there are a lot of actors and actresses like yourself hosting game shows these days. Maybe that’s a big reason why.

Absolutely. I think it definitely helps when you’re at that fifth or sixth show of the day when I think a normal typical human behind is like, “I’m kind of tired.” Not when you’re on camera. It’s then thinking of where you’re going to draw from and pretend like it’s the first show of the day and honor the contestants’ time. They have maybe been waiting around for this moment. You don’t want it to feel like the sixth show of the day for them.

What about the dragon? I think that’s a fun wrinkle. What do you think of the way he was designed?

I was very curious about it also and trying to figure out what it means and what it looks like. I think the biggest thing now with this virtual world and social media and video games turning into movies, now in game shows you have that aspect brought into it. I was happy to find out the dragon was very cute. He kind of reminds me of the Pillsbury Doughboy. Although here he is trying to take the contestant’s cash, so he is the villain. I think it’s a good combo, especially for game show audiences.

Hard to believe the first game shows you hosted were back in 2002. What do you remember about that time? Did anyone give you that pearl of wisdom you’ve taken through the years?

It’s so crazy. I was doing a panel on the history of game shows with [producer] Bob Boden. When he started a question, he introduced me as hosting game shows for more than 20 years. I was like, “Who is he talking about?” Then I realized it’s me. Technically, it was a reality show. Same thing though because it was contestants going for money. I think some of the best advice I’ve probably been given was actually from a friend of mine Byron Allen, a comedian and host as well. He said to me when I was probably 19 years old, “The key to good hosting is being genuinely curious. Being a good listener, too.” I think that’s very true because sometimes if you’re in your own head or thinking about the show and producing the show and trying to get through the questions on stage, you could lose the connection with the contestants. Then you lose the connection with the audience members.

So, I think as long as you can make the contestants feel comfortable and have fun together, it works out. Again another acting trick. If you’re having fun, the audience is having fun. If you’re nervous or stiff, that is on camera as well. I think being genuinely curious and making connections with the contestants plays well on camera. That makes the hosting look easy, but I think that’s the trick to everything. It’s like when you see a great actor, they make it look so easy as they embody the character. Even with my dance background, all those hours of training and technique get thrown away when you go on stage and you go perform. It’s the stage presence that makes people think, “Oh my gosh, she is floating through the air.” Meanwhile, you’re in shooting pain.” The art of entertainment and magic.

It has been about 10 years since you’ve hosted The Chase. You were nominated for an Emmy during your time with the show. What did that mean to you?

I definitely didn’t anticipate it. I think I got swept up in the world of game shows and having such a good time. The Chase was really trial by fire because it’s probably the hardest show I’ve ever done. It was the first true shiny floor game show I’ve done. I think I was so lucky, honestly, [Mark Labbett] Beast and I had such great chemistry from the start. As my dad said, I talked too much as a child. I think that auctioneer voice helped with those Chase rounds. I think it was Bob Boden who called me to tell me I got nominated. I was like, “What?” It was a beautiful surprise. I was so excited I called my mom and dad and had them come out and come to the Daytime Emmys with me. That was a beautiful life memory I got to share with them.

What’s a game night like at your household? Are you the most competitive or your husband [filmmaker Gavin O’Connor]?

My husband does not like to play games with me because I get very competitive. I say that jokingly. We love our game nights here. He just wants to be on my team, so I’m not his opponent. We do everything from board games to card games. My eight-year-old though is on the game train. Right now, Sorry and Uno are at the top. Of course, as a mom, we try to throw in some educational ones like Race Across the USA and things I’m helping Declan learn geography. I’m doing that tricky thing with games as moms do with food.

On the other side of things, is there a show you’ve wanted to do as a competitor? I know you actually were part of the first Celebrity Fear Factor with fellow Baywatch alum David Hasselhoff.

That was so fun I would love to do an adventure show. Honestly, I like physical challenges and being on location. I think I might actually do well. People may not see me that way, especially when you see me on the shiny floor game shows with the hair and makeup done and dresses and heels. I would love to do or even host a Survivor or The Mole or something like that.

When it comes to your husband, have you ever talked about working together on a project?

We have! It’s funny he wanted to be in The Accountant 2, which is funny because it’s coming out at the same time as the premiere of Tic Tac Dough. That’s fun and we’re doing a lot of celebrating in the house for that. I don’t know. I feel resistant to it. Let’s say this. We haven’t found the right role yet, maybe. If I were to do something with him, he is so good at casting specific character roles, I would love to do something that was a complete departure from anything I’ve ever done. Maybe as I get older that would be an easier role to find versus the lifeguard, homecoming queen, etc. I would like shave my head and do a fight role or something.

That would be fun to get the kids’ reaction.

I know. Exactly! They’d be like, “Who are you?!”

You mentioned lifeguards. I watched A Minecraft Movie the other day with one of your former co-stars in Jason Momoa. Do you ever think about how big a star he has become from those Baywatch: Hawaii and North Shore days?

All the time. It’s so fun and exciting when you meet someone so early on and see what someone becomes. He was a 19-year-old baby on Baywatch and had three chest hairs and a pink Cadillac. He was like the Hawaiian Elvis. Everyone was talking that this would be his one and done role and he would hang out in Hawaii the rest of his life and then who knows what he’ll do. Then he just exploded. It has just been a fun journey to watch. Not only with his acting career, but now as an entrepreneur and doing things that really mean something to him as far as clean water and all of that. Bringing all of his aloha that is genuinely inside of him. How he has exploded, I almost feel really proud of him like I would a baby brother.

Tic Tac Dough is part of a new hour lineup alongside Valerie Bertinelli’s Bingo Blitz. How is it to be back-to-back with her and have these shows for people to escape from the world a bit and have some fun watching?

I love Valerie. I’ve always been a big fan of her from her acting days, so I’m excited to see her host as well. Tic-Tac-Toe is a childhood game we’ve all played. It’s probably even the first game we’ve all played. Plus, trivia. Plus, you can win money. There is a dragon. It’s this community thing you can do. It’s so simple, but in some ways challenging when you throw the trivia in it. Then taking home some cash. I’m sure my daughter will be saying, “Can I win money when I win a game at home?” That’s my only fear.

Tic Tac Dough premiere, April 14, 7/6c, Game Show Network